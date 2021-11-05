Survey: Secure Streaming and Broadcast Workflows

Even though you're still probably working your way through the Halloween candy, there are already Christmas holiday decorations in your local shop, and we’re asking for a few minutes of your time for one last survey that will run from now until the first week in December.

This new survey covers secure workflows—an area near and dear to my heart, having worked or consulted with a number of companies that offer ways to make your acquisition, encoding, transcoding and delivery processes a bit easier to handle—and how to best maintain streaming and broadcast workflows that center on high-value content.

Some of the areas the survey covers might be familiar: digital rights management (DRM), conditional access (CA), and common encryption (CMAF or CENC) solutions. But how each is used in various parts of your workflows isn't always as obvious to those of us on the Streaming Media editorial staff. So we'd like your insights to best understand which parts of streaming and broadcast workflows to cover over the course of 2022 and beyond.

Besides DRM, CA, CMAF, and CENC, the survey also asks respondents to provide insight into the convergence of broadcast television and streaming workflows. How does the continued growth of IP delivery affect streaming, broadcast, or both?

With the advent of HbbTV and ATSC 3.0 broadcast television delivery, we're quite keen to understand how those IP-based delivery solutions affect our readers' current and near-future workflows and business strategies, especially since broadcast television is about to gain the ability to multicast not just live content but also OTT-like on-demand content bundles that can be pre-cached to a viewer’s traditional or hybrid set top box.

The Secure Streaming and Broadcast Workflows survey should take approximately 15 minutes to complete, and those who complete it and leave their email address will be entered into a prize drawing for an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. The survey will be open until December 9.

