Verimatrix: View from the Top 2021

Security as a Driver for Digital Innovation

It's obvious that bad things can happen when security is not in place, but it's not always clear how security can serve as a cornerstone for today's coolest products and services. Amazingly, you can become the most popular media app in the world if you can scale a secure live streaming event better than your competitors. Or you can grow a fledgling interactive events company into an Emmy-nominated digital premiere powerhouse if your productions meet Hollywood's strict security standards. This is what today's Verimatrix does really well; we provide security that enables our customers to deliver amazing innovation.

Due to the growth in scope, frequency, and severity of cyberthreats, today's media and entertainment industry needs more security, not less. This can present a difficult choice for some companies—compromise your creative vision, or lower your security standards? We believe you don't need to sacrifice innovation for security—you can have both. Our cloud security solutions have created a robust network of always on, continuously updated solutions that are more secure than its predecessors. They're also faster to deploy, easier to scale and cheaper to maintain over time. We're now in a phase where platforms and self-defending media protection tools are performing millions of simultaneous tasks, optimizing on the fly, and safeguarding valuable revenue streams. At the same time, we're deploying security that is friendly to deploy across applications and devices, is simple for consumers to use, yet tough enough to thwart the bad actors hellbent on causing mayhem.

At Verimatrix, we're all about providing intuitive, people-centered, and frictionless security to help our customers meet their business objectives. Get a complimentary demo for any of our products; from our award-winning Multi-DRM, to our anti-piracy tools like forensic watermarking, to our no-code application shielding solutions.

verimatrix.com

@VerimatrixInc

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles