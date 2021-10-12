Verimatrix: View from the Top 2021

It's obvious that bad things can happen when security is not in place, but it's not always clear how security can serve as a cornerstone for today's coolest products and services. Amazingly, you can become the most popular media app in the world if you can scale a secure live streaming event better than your competitors. Or you can grow a fledgling interactive events company into an Emmy-nominated digital premiere powerhouse if your productions meet Hollywood's strict security standards. This is what today's Verimatrix does really well; we provide security that enables our customers to deliver amazing innovation.
Due to the growth in scope, frequency, and severity of cyberthreats, today's media and entertainment industry needs more security, not less. This can present a difficult choice for some companies—compromise your creative vision, or lower your security standards? We believe you don't need to sacrifice innovation for security—you can have both. Our cloud security solutions have created a robust network of always on, continuously updated solutions that are more secure than its predecessors. They're also faster to deploy, easier to scale and cheaper to maintain over time. We're now in a phase where platforms and self-defending media protection tools are performing millions of simultaneous tasks, optimizing on the fly, and safeguarding valuable revenue streams. At the same time, we're deploying security that is friendly to deploy across applications and devices, is simple for consumers to use, yet tough enough to thwart the bad actors hellbent on causing mayhem.
At Verimatrix, we're all about providing intuitive, people-centered, and frictionless security to help our customers meet their business objectives. Get a complimentary demo for any of our products; from our award-winning Multi-DRM, to our anti-piracy tools like forensic watermarking, to our no-code application shielding solutions.
Five solution areas are key for media and entertainment companies: content production, media supply chain & archive, broadcast, D2C & streaming, and data science and analytics
12 Oct 2021
Elevating the consumer experience to the highest-level possible requires deep insight into quality, metrics and issues; data that was previously beyond the reach of operators. Thanks to TAG's Realtime Media Platform, however, that data is now accessible.
12 Oct 2021
Dacast is expanding its highly scalable infrastructure to provide multi-CDN delivery to help deliver high-quality content to viewers worldwide, including in China.
12 Oct 2021
Content will always be king, but user experience—from personalized streams to personalized advertising—is becoming nearly as important in attracting and retaining viewers
12 Oct 2021
Qwilt is scaling fast, well on the way to reaching 200Tbps global capacity with its Open Edge Cloud, based on Open Caching, and customers like BT, Verizon, TIM Brazil, and Telecom Argentina are embracing the new content delivery model
12 Oct 2021
Viewers have shown that they have huge appetites for content diversity. Success in delivery in the direct-to-consumer environment means being able to consistently meet viewer experience targets so that viewers keep tuning in and your business runs profitably.
12 Oct 2021
Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.
12 Oct 2021
Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) is the cure for subscription fatigue, and Amagi is just what the doctor ordered
12 Oct 2021
Security is becoming multi-dimensional. The gold standard of DRM is now frequently used in conjunction with watermarking, geo-fencing, etc. to offer a fuller envelope of glass-to-glass protection, a trend that likely will accelerate as integration standards become normalized and costs are driven down by robust, cloud-based service options.
12 Oct 2021
This last year, video became a crucial component of every major business across the world, and even as things return to normal, development teams need to find easy, scalable, and rapidly deployable solutions.
12 Oct 2021
The chatter around whether or not WebRTC can scale should now be less about "can" it scale, but rather can "your" company make it scale? At Phenix the answer is a resounding yes.
12 Oct 2021
Live linear channels have grown in number, as has the video quality they are delivering. And advances in hardware and software have reduced the cost of launching channels significantly.
12 Oct 2021
When the pandemic shut down schools, doctor's offices, retail, and concert and sports venues, video stepped in to keep teaching, patient care, business, and entertainment going. These solutions providers rose to the challenge, and in this year's View from the Top, they share their visions for the future.
12 Oct 2021
Our annual Streaming Media 50 rounds up the most important, most interesting, and most innovative solutions providers in online video. You'll find names both familiar and unfamiliar here, as newer entrants join market veterans. So who made the list? Read on ...
07 Oct 2021