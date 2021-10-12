Mux: View from the Top 2021

Video has emerged as an essential component of every tech stack

This year video has become a component of every major business worldwide. From Zoom calls, interactive concerts to video-based exercise, people everywhere have been engaging with video more deeply than ever before. At Mux, we've helped bring video to the forefront of education, entertainment, work, recreation and everything in between. The pandemic has forced companies, institutions, governments and everyone in between to integrate video as a core part of their offering. This has prompted development teams (especially those without video expertise) to find easy, scalable and rapidly-deployable solutions to this suddenly fundamental component of their tech stack.

In Europe, we've seen a 230% YoY increase in video spend and 150% growth in the Americas. Video streamed in Europe across Mux has shot up 10X over the past 18 months, outpacing 2.5X growth in other regions. Mux has powered a range of industries' forays into video, including Oak National's online education platform, which went from concept to code in 6 days and has delivered over 100 million lessons to UK school children. Mux has also enabled innovations like UK-based CrowdComms' virtual and hybrid events platform, which has streamed over 1 million hours of virtual events since the company pivoted from in-person event management in March 2020. As we emerge from lockdowns, we predict that these new applications of video will be sticky and lead to even more novel use cases by startups and enterprises across the world.

mux.com

@MuxHQ

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned