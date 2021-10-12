Amagi: View from the Top 2021
Digital streaming is on the FAST track, and Amagi is its tailwind
Everyone believed that subscription-based video content consumption was here to stay, until the lean-back easy viewing experience afforded by Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) became an all-too comfortable choice for an audience beset by subscription fatigue.
FAST, a subset of Advertising Video-On-Demand (AVOD), is now all the rage in the digital streaming landscape. Content brands are generating more reach and ad revenues for themselves, while producing high-quality content across genres to delight their audiences. And viewers are enjoying the simplicity of linear TV-like experience, with shorter and more tailored ad breaks, without having to incur any Pay TV expenses.
At the center of this momentum is Amagi!
Amagi helps leading content owners create and launch channels quickly at low cost and distribute them to the leading vMVPD, connected TV and device platforms. With our ad and analytics solutions, content owners can further monetize video content, and deliver a better viewing experience with comprehensive data on viewership and ad performance.
Amagi has established 50+ FAST platform partnerships globally—The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, Plex, Rakuten TV, Peacock, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, XUMO, STIRR, and more—offering an unmatched distribution network to content brands.
300+ content brands, including, USA TODAY, Fremantle, beIN Sports, Yahoo! Finance, Tastemade, Qwest TV, Shout! Factory, Cinedigm, and more, have chosen to engage our services to amplify their FAST distribution.
With more and more viewers choosing to cut the cord, FAST is clearly becoming the undisputed leader in the OTT market. Content creators have a unique opportunity to ace this segment. All they need is a technology partner who can help them combine quality programming with a comprehensive distribution and monetization strategy! Amagi can help content owners THRIVE in this domain with our complete suite of cloud-led solutions.
Get on the FAST track with Amagi. Start a conversation today.
amagi.com
@amagicorp
This article is Sponsored Content
Related Articles
Five solution areas are key for media and entertainment companies: content production, media supply chain & archive, broadcast, D2C & streaming, and data science and analytics
12 Oct 2021
Elevating the consumer experience to the highest-level possible requires deep insight into quality, metrics and issues; data that was previously beyond the reach of operators. Thanks to TAG's Realtime Media Platform, however, that data is now accessible.
12 Oct 2021
Dacast is expanding its highly scalable infrastructure to provide multi-CDN delivery to help deliver high-quality content to viewers worldwide, including in China.
12 Oct 2021
Content will always be king, but user experience—from personalized streams to personalized advertising—is becoming nearly as important in attracting and retaining viewers
12 Oct 2021
Qwilt is scaling fast, well on the way to reaching 200Tbps global capacity with its Open Edge Cloud, based on Open Caching, and customers like BT, Verizon, TIM Brazil, and Telecom Argentina are embracing the new content delivery model
12 Oct 2021
Viewers have shown that they have huge appetites for content diversity. Success in delivery in the direct-to-consumer environment means being able to consistently meet viewer experience targets so that viewers keep tuning in and your business runs profitably.
12 Oct 2021
Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.
12 Oct 2021
Security is becoming multi-dimensional. The gold standard of DRM is now frequently used in conjunction with watermarking, geo-fencing, etc. to offer a fuller envelope of glass-to-glass protection, a trend that likely will accelerate as integration standards become normalized and costs are driven down by robust, cloud-based service options.
12 Oct 2021
This last year, video became a crucial component of every major business across the world, and even as things return to normal, development teams need to find easy, scalable, and rapidly deployable solutions.
12 Oct 2021
The chatter around whether or not WebRTC can scale should now be less about "can" it scale, but rather can "your" company make it scale? At Phenix the answer is a resounding yes.
12 Oct 2021
Live linear channels have grown in number, as has the video quality they are delivering. And advances in hardware and software have reduced the cost of launching channels significantly.
12 Oct 2021
Due to the growth in scope, frequency, and severity of cyberthreats, today's media and entertainment industry needs more security, not less. This can present a difficult choice for some companies—compromise your creative vision, or lower your security standards? We believe you don't need to sacrifice innovation for security—you can have both.
12 Oct 2021
When the pandemic shut down schools, doctor's offices, retail, and concert and sports venues, video stepped in to keep teaching, patient care, business, and entertainment going. These solutions providers rose to the challenge, and in this year's View from the Top, they share their visions for the future.
12 Oct 2021
Our annual Streaming Media 50 rounds up the most important, most interesting, and most innovative solutions providers in online video. You'll find names both familiar and unfamiliar here, as newer entrants join market veterans. So who made the list? Read on ...
07 Oct 2021