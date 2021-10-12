Amagi: View from the Top 2021

Digital streaming is on the FAST track, and Amagi is its tailwind

Everyone believed that subscription-based video content consumption was here to stay, until the lean-back easy viewing experience afforded by Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) became an all-too comfortable choice for an audience beset by subscription fatigue.

FAST, a subset of Advertising Video-On-Demand (AVOD), is now all the rage in the digital streaming landscape. Content brands are generating more reach and ad revenues for themselves, while producing high-quality content across genres to delight their audiences. And viewers are enjoying the simplicity of linear TV-like experience, with shorter and more tailored ad breaks, without having to incur any Pay TV expenses.

At the center of this momentum is Amagi!

Amagi helps leading content owners create and launch channels quickly at low cost and distribute them to the leading vMVPD, connected TV and device platforms. With our ad and analytics solutions, content owners can further monetize video content, and deliver a better viewing experience with comprehensive data on viewership and ad performance.

Amagi has established 50+ FAST platform partnerships globally—The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, Plex, Rakuten TV, Peacock, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, XUMO, STIRR, and more—offering an unmatched distribution network to content brands.

300+ content brands, including, USA TODAY, Fremantle, beIN Sports, Yahoo! Finance, Tastemade, Qwest TV, Shout! Factory, Cinedigm, and more, have chosen to engage our services to amplify their FAST distribution.

With more and more viewers choosing to cut the cord, FAST is clearly becoming the undisputed leader in the OTT market. Content creators have a unique opportunity to ace this segment. All they need is a technology partner who can help them combine quality programming with a comprehensive distribution and monetization strategy! Amagi can help content owners THRIVE in this domain with our complete suite of cloud-led solutions.

