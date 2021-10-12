SSIMWAVE: View from the Top 2021

Managing lean production workflows to deliver better viewer experiences without high and variable operational costs is not simple. Ensuring an optimum balance between video quality and bitrate is difficult because QA and optimization tools often do not correlate well with human vision and do not provide a standard scale to set a baseline quality score for internal and external stakeholders. Ultimately, the most important metric is Video Experience, when it is traced from content creation to consumption, to automate video experience.

At SSIMWAVE®, we created a Video Experience Automation Platform that connects to any workflow and operationalizes viewer experience data to remove the guesswork and inconsistency from manual QA and validation processes. By plugging into the content creation, contribution, distribution, and delivery steps, our customers are able to scale their quality assurance function beyond non-metric-based processes so that they can deliver a targeted viewer experience consistently.

Our Emmy®-awarded SSIMPLUS® family of algorithms has the ability to identify precisely what quality is acceptable to viewers on a per genre, per device basis across different resolutions, frame rates, and devices at scale. Our technology is used to address video quality issues across the entire library and all streams, including to:

Validate third-party content quality per the SLA.

Identify and correct subpar source assets or streams.

Alert and remedy issues impacting viewer experience from content creation to consumption.

Remove wasted delivery spends so that viewers receive a targeted video experience consistently regardless of content type, attributes, encoding approach, delivery network, and playback device.

Viewers have shown that they have huge appetites for content diversity. Success in delivery in the direct-to-consumer environment means being able to consistently meet viewer experience targets so that viewers keep tuning in and your business runs profitably. I’m happy to talk in much greater detail; please get in touch with me at abdul.rehman@ssimwave.com.

