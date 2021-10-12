Qwilt: View from the Top 2021
New Edge, New Qwilt
Qwilt's journey since its founding has been both extraordinary and rewarding. Over the years, we've developed our platform technology, collaborated in the Streaming Video Alliance to create Open Caching, and served a growing base of major service provider and content publisher partners. Our success in creating a new way to deliver content and our accelerating growth are sources of immense pride and tremendous joy for the entire Qwilt team.
The remarkable growth of streaming services and the promise of new streaming applications that demand even more capacity are fundamental factors which drive the need for the new streaming architecture and business model that Qwilt successfully created and commercialized. As streaming continues its boundless growth, we are uniquely positioned to help service providers and content publishers deliver the deluge of content that consumers crave, with the quality they expect.
Another factor driving the acceleration of Qwilt's success is our strategic partnership with Cisco, now going into its second year, as well as a recent round of funding from Cisco Investments to help us scale fast. This investment will turbo-boost our current efforts and put us on track to become the largest Edge Cloud worldwide, offering CDN services with more than 200Tbps of available capacity. Yes, this is a bold ambition, but we're already well on our way to making it happen.
Many of the largest service providers in the world—including Verizon, BT, TIM Brazil, and Telecom Argentina, to name just a few—have embraced Qwilt's new content delivery model. Based on Open Caching and deeply embedded in their networks, our Open Edge Cloud enables service providers to generate new revenue as active participants in the content delivery value chain, while providing unmatched performance for content providers and superior experiences for consumers. Requiring no CAPEX, this unique business model enables no-risk deployment.
On the content publisher side, we are proud to have global streaming brands as our partners. By partnering with Qwilt, these streaming providers enjoy superior QoE and more delivery capacity. Moreover, we make it easy for them to onboard quickly to our platform.
Of all the measures of achievement and success, I am most proud of how our customers and partners report on our performance. Qwilt has consistently received the highest QoE, reliability and customer satisfaction scores—we can confidently say we operate a superior, best-in-class CDN service.
It is truly an honor to be included in this year's Streaming Media 50, marking a new chapter in Qwilt's journey. We look forward to working with many new service providers and content publishers in the coming year as we build a global CDN and bring everyone the "New Edge."
qwilt.com
@qwilt
This article is Sponsored Content
Related Articles
Five solution areas are key for media and entertainment companies: content production, media supply chain & archive, broadcast, D2C & streaming, and data science and analytics
12 Oct 2021
Elevating the consumer experience to the highest-level possible requires deep insight into quality, metrics and issues; data that was previously beyond the reach of operators. Thanks to TAG's Realtime Media Platform, however, that data is now accessible.
12 Oct 2021
Dacast is expanding its highly scalable infrastructure to provide multi-CDN delivery to help deliver high-quality content to viewers worldwide, including in China.
12 Oct 2021
Content will always be king, but user experience—from personalized streams to personalized advertising—is becoming nearly as important in attracting and retaining viewers
12 Oct 2021
Viewers have shown that they have huge appetites for content diversity. Success in delivery in the direct-to-consumer environment means being able to consistently meet viewer experience targets so that viewers keep tuning in and your business runs profitably.
12 Oct 2021
Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.
12 Oct 2021
Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) is the cure for subscription fatigue, and Amagi is just what the doctor ordered
12 Oct 2021
Security is becoming multi-dimensional. The gold standard of DRM is now frequently used in conjunction with watermarking, geo-fencing, etc. to offer a fuller envelope of glass-to-glass protection, a trend that likely will accelerate as integration standards become normalized and costs are driven down by robust, cloud-based service options.
12 Oct 2021
This last year, video became a crucial component of every major business across the world, and even as things return to normal, development teams need to find easy, scalable, and rapidly deployable solutions.
12 Oct 2021
The chatter around whether or not WebRTC can scale should now be less about "can" it scale, but rather can "your" company make it scale? At Phenix the answer is a resounding yes.
12 Oct 2021
Live linear channels have grown in number, as has the video quality they are delivering. And advances in hardware and software have reduced the cost of launching channels significantly.
12 Oct 2021
Due to the growth in scope, frequency, and severity of cyberthreats, today's media and entertainment industry needs more security, not less. This can present a difficult choice for some companies—compromise your creative vision, or lower your security standards? We believe you don't need to sacrifice innovation for security—you can have both.
12 Oct 2021
When the pandemic shut down schools, doctor's offices, retail, and concert and sports venues, video stepped in to keep teaching, patient care, business, and entertainment going. These solutions providers rose to the challenge, and in this year's View from the Top, they share their visions for the future.
12 Oct 2021
Our annual Streaming Media 50 rounds up the most important, most interesting, and most innovative solutions providers in online video. You'll find names both familiar and unfamiliar here, as newer entrants join market veterans. So who made the list? Read on ...
07 Oct 2021