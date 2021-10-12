Qwilt: View from the Top 2021

New Edge, New Qwilt

Qwilt's journey since its founding has been both extraordinary and rewarding. Over the years, we've developed our platform technology, collaborated in the Streaming Video Alliance to create Open Caching, and served a growing base of major service provider and content publisher partners. Our success in creating a new way to deliver content and our accelerating growth are sources of immense pride and tremendous joy for the entire Qwilt team.

The remarkable growth of streaming services and the promise of new streaming applications that demand even more capacity are fundamental factors which drive the need for the new streaming architecture and business model that Qwilt successfully created and commercialized. As streaming continues its boundless growth, we are uniquely positioned to help service providers and content publishers deliver the deluge of content that consumers crave, with the quality they expect.

Another factor driving the acceleration of Qwilt's success is our strategic partnership with Cisco, now going into its second year, as well as a recent round of funding from Cisco Investments to help us scale fast. This investment will turbo-boost our current efforts and put us on track to become the largest Edge Cloud worldwide, offering CDN services with more than 200Tbps of available capacity. Yes, this is a bold ambition, but we're already well on our way to making it happen.

Many of the largest service providers in the world—including Verizon, BT, TIM Brazil, and Telecom Argentina, to name just a few—have embraced Qwilt's new content delivery model. Based on Open Caching and deeply embedded in their networks, our Open Edge Cloud enables service providers to generate new revenue as active participants in the content delivery value chain, while providing unmatched performance for content providers and superior experiences for consumers. Requiring no CAPEX, this unique business model enables no-risk deployment.

On the content publisher side, we are proud to have global streaming brands as our partners. By partnering with Qwilt, these streaming providers enjoy superior QoE and more delivery capacity. Moreover, we make it easy for them to onboard quickly to our platform.

Of all the measures of achievement and success, I am most proud of how our customers and partners report on our performance. Qwilt has consistently received the highest QoE, reliability and customer satisfaction scores—we can confidently say we operate a superior, best-in-class CDN service.

It is truly an honor to be included in this year's Streaming Media 50, marking a new chapter in Qwilt's journey. We look forward to working with many new service providers and content publishers in the coming year as we build a global CDN and bring everyone the "New Edge."

