Edgecast: View from the Top 2021

"Content is king" is the often-repeated mantra in media & entertainment. There is much truth to this statement and great content definitely keeps consumers engaged—even when confronted with less than ideal user experiences. However, we are also in a golden age of content and the streaming landscape is filled with services that have compelling libraries. When so much great exclusive content is available in multiple places, service providers must also prioritize innovating the viewer experience to hold on to those eyeballs in a competitive and crowded marketplace.

Today's consumers are tech-savvy and accustomed to choice, control and personalization in nearly every aspect of modern life. Video publishers must respond to this expectation by using sophisticated platform features to deliver viewing experiences that reflect the interests and preferences of the viewer. Popular social platforms are especially good at this. In fact, it is a critical core element of maintaining engagement and delivering business success. Similarly, hyper-personalized viewing experiences, such as fully personalized streams or virtual linear playlists, will maximize a service's engagement rate and lead to higher subscriber retention. We are seeing engagement improvement with customers that utilize personalization capabilities of our platform to do exactly this.

The need for personalization also extends to advertising. Broadcasters can use the knowledge of individual viewers' habits to create highly targeted ads. Personalization in advertising is no longer restricted to how relevant an ad is to a viewer; it should also include the placement of an ad and its length. By taking this approach, service providers will deliver next-generation viewing experiences at scale that are much more engaging than anything we've seen before.

Personalization has never been more critical, and in the coming years, it will play a pivotal role in the success or failure of a streaming service. Next-generation personalization tools and programming capabilities will underpin the success of a streaming service through its ability to drive the growth of video views and revenue. The service providers that commit to innovating the viewing experience will keep subscribers engaged and avoid the possibility of them switching to a rival's service.

This article is Sponsored Content

