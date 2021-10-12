Dacast: View from the Top 2021
This pandemic inspired significant growth in the use of streaming video globally, and we believe this will continue for years to come. Online video has become an essential tool for businesses and organizations, and the rapid growth of the streaming industry creates endless possibilities for online video platforms like Dacast.
Since we acquired vzaar in 2019, half of the company's revenue has come from users outside of the United States. In 2021, we've had the most growth come from Asia, thanks to Dacast’s unique support for China delivery as a licensed ICP and our 24/7 global support services. Our reliable in-China delivery is precious for users in Asia as most other OVPs can’t offer the same quality of service there.
Before coming to Dacast, I spent 10 years as Chief Operating Officer at Dailymotion. During my time there, I helped grow the company from a start-up to an internationally recognized brand that was acquired by Vivendi for $320M in 2016. When I was invited to join the Dacast team in July 2020 as Chief Executive Officer, I saw the same potential to grow Dacast into a major global platform.
My time with Dailymotion taught me the value of the viewer experience. This perspective has helped me craft a strong vision for the future of Dacast, focusing on service quality, internationalization, and features that improve ease of use so we can reach a larger audience by meeting an underserved international demand.
From the beginning, my goal has been to ensure that the Dacast infrastructure is highly scalable and provides the highest possible quality of video delivery. We’re expanding our services to provide multi-CDN delivery to help deliver high-quality content to viewers worldwide. We're also focusing on enhanced in-China delivery for both on-demand and live streaming, increased platform security, and added numerous video quality improvements.
The current Dacast platform, launched in August of 2020, is 200% faster than the previous version. It offers a variety of new user-centric features, including easy-to-use "Expos" video galleries—hosted web pages that help users get up and running faster. We are currently developing a browser-based streaming solution using WebRTC to reduce latency and support the exploding international demand for online video streaming.
We're investing in research and development to improve content management and engagement features, including enhanced subtitles, DRM and AES security, and deeper analytics—all in the name of optimizing the user experience for both publishers and viewers.
We are also working on a variety of features to target international users. These include language localization, local currency billing, an improved multi-currency secure paywall to support our customers with their monetization initiatives, and global partnerships to provide support and services in all parts of the globe.
In the future, we plan to continue to respond to the demands of a global audience with high-quality service and an easily manageable platform for any professional broadcaster.
This article is Sponsored Content
