Telestream Announces Cloud Qualify, a Cloud-Native QC Service

NAB was supposed to start in Las Vegas next weekend, but in lieu of meeting in person, solutions providers in the streaming space are beginning to hold virtual press events. The first out of the gate was Telestream, which held its press event today.

The highlight of the event, which also included customer testimonials and updates to existing products, was Telestream Cloud Qualify. Qualify is a cloud-native QC service built from the best of Telestream’s Vidchecker and Aurora QC technology and optimized for cloud workflows.

By combining the technology from three key Telestream acquisitions (Vidchecker, Aurora, and Telestream Cloud), Telestream Cloud Qualify provides proven and trusted media QC tools in a highly flexible SaaS model. The Qualify service is based on the Telestream Media Framework, and it is a file-based QC service that runs on a customer’s cloud provider of choice. This same media framework technology is at the foundation of Telestream media workflows all over the world. As enterprises continue to scale up or shift load into the cloud, in addition to flexibility and security, they also need a foundation of technology they can trust to meet their demanding and detailed specifications.

"As more media workflows move to the cloud to take advantage of scalability and cost-effective SaaS solutions, it’s imperative to have a comprehensive QC strategy that resides where the media is being processed," said Tim MacGregor, Senior Director, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Telestream Cloud. "Developing a QC environment from proven industry solutions that customers already know and trust gives Telestream a unique position in the market."

Built specifically for broadcast engineering and operations personnel, Telestream Cloud Qualify addresses both content coming into the media pipeline as well as content going out. For media ingest and post production, users want to normalize their content across all their workflows whether it’s maintaining quality in a VOD library or checking incoming media that has recently been processed. For output and delivery, content must be inspected not only for the highest visual quality but also for standards compliance. Telestream Cloud Qualify also checks content before it is sent to archive with frame-by-frame video quality analysis. The service offers a RESTful Open API for integrations into customers’ media supply chain workflows as well as a robust UI that enables customers to easily operate the service. In addition, the Qualify service supports ABR/IMF and HDR media formats as well as many other common video codecs and containers.

"Telestream Cloud Qualify is a cloud-native service that allows media professionals to focus on their content instead of spending years learning and staying up-to-date on the countless video formats as they continue to evolve worldwide," concludes MacGregor.

Visit Qualify on the Telestream website for more information.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

