Take the Autumn 2021 State of Streaming Survey

It's that time of year again! Autumn in North America means football, falling leaves, and the twice-a-year State of Streaming survey. For this edition, we're covering all the standard questions around content monetization and trends in online video, as usual. Plus, for the first time, we've got a section on whether the streaming industry is shifting towards interactivity as a natural byproduct of the move back towards low-latency delivery.

As with prior State of Streaming surveys, we need your help and insight into all the ways that you're seeing streaming evolve, both from a personal and professional level.

Your feedback on past State of Streaming surveys—where an increased interest in the use of WebRTC, Zoom, and other low-latency solutions rose dramatically from about 18 months ago—led us towards this new survey's focus on interactive and ultra-low-latency video.

We've all seen how web conferencing tools replaced the office water cooler as a way to share information both with internal team members as well as existing and potential customers. But we've also seen, in recent surveys, just how frustrating that experience has become.

So in the State of Streaming 2021 Autumn survey, we're asking respondents to express their interest in a number of interactive video trends—from market verticals from live auctions to e-sports to education, to features including polling, chat and Q&A features—and we'll report those findings during the upcoming Streaming Media West Connect 2021 held the first week of November.

Those who complete the survey by October 22, and provide us with an email address will be eligible to win one of two prizes: a new iPad (latest model) or an Osprey Video Talon 4K-SC, which is an H.264 / H.265 encoder capable of 4096x2160 (4K DCI) at 60 frames per second. Those of you who need 4K capabilities will be highly impressed with the low-latency encoding for WebRTC.

Finally, we'd like to ask that you pass the survey along to other colleagues in the industry, as we're striving to have more and more voices heard on these topics. Thanks in advance from the Streaming Media team!

