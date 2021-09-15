Streaming Media West Will Be Held Virtually

You saw this coming, didn't you? So did we, and we can finally announce that we're moving Streaming Media West online and calling it (surprise!) Streaming Media West Connect. As much as we'll miss seeing everyone in Huntington Beach, our top concern is everyone's safety, and the Delta variant has just made it too risky for people to travel.

We'll be announcing the full details of the program soon, but here are some highlights of what you can expect at Streaming Media West Connect, which will run November 1–5:

More than 20 panel discussions covering everything from choosing a content delivery network and moving your workflow to the cloud to monetization models and content strategies.

A keynote from Vibol Hou, CTO of Pluto TV, the AVOD service that just announced it's on track to beat $1 billion in revenue a year ahead of its own projections.

A research keynote presenting the results of our third biannual State of the Streaming Industry survey. (You can download the results of the spring survey here, then tune in to find out what's changed.)

Confirmed speakers from WarnerMedia, Google TV, HBO Max, Bulldog, Gigcasters, and more.

An autumn Content Delivery Summit on Monday, November 8.

Streaming Media University workshops, also on November 8.

Sign up here for updates. If you're interested in sponsoring, you can email Joel Unickow for details.

And please get vaccinated, if you haven't already!

