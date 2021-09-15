NAB Cancels 2021 Event

The writing was already on the wall when Panasonic, Sony, Canon, and Ross withdrew from the NAB show last week, so it comes as no surprise that NAB announced today that it is canceling the event, scheduled for October 10-13.

National Assocation of Broadcasters EVP and managing director of global connections and events Chris Brown made the announcement on the show website and in an email to attendees, exhibitors, and press:

For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community. As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person. NAB Show is the premiere destination for the media and entertainment industry and we will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us.

Brown said thta "select 2021 NAB Show content" will be available through NAB Amplify. NAB 2022 is planned for April 23-27.

