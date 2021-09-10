Panasonic, Ross, and Canon Withdraw from NAB 2021

Panasonic, Ross Video, and Canon all announced today they won't be attending NAB 2021 due to concerns over the surge in COVID cases.

Here's the statement from Carter Hoskins, Panasonic's director, professional imaging:

It’s hard to believe that it’s already September, which means NAB 2021 is right around the corner. As you prepare for the event, I want to provide an update on Panasonic’s plans for the show. After careful consideration of several key factors impacting the show, including the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision not to attend the event in Las Vegas. In place of participating in-person, we’re planning to meet and connect with our valued customers via our digital platforms where we look forward to sharing our exciting announcements. We are confident a digital experience will be effective, similar to events we've hosted over the last 18 months.

And here's the statement from Ross Video:

Ross Video is today announcing the company's withdrawal from NAB Show 2021 in Las Vegas, scheduled to take place next month. As time has passed since the revised dates for 2021 were announced, it has become increasingly apparent that the challenges posed by the fluctuating public health situation in Nevada (and elsewhere around the world), travel restrictions into the USA, logistics and general uncertainty among exhibitors and potential attendees are, regrettably, too great to enable Ross to participate. Ross had a number of new product announcements planned for NAB Show and these will now be shared as part of our Ross Live series of online broadcasts. For more information and to sign up, please visit www.rossvideo.com/live.

Canon's announcement on Twitter:

Sony announced its withdrawal from both NAB and Infocomm earlier this week. Avid decided earlier this year to forego all trade shows in 2021.

[Photo by Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles