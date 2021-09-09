LG Ads Introduces River OS Personalized Smart TV Platform

LG Ads Solutions, leaders in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, today introduced a new smart TV operating system, called River OS. River OS is built for ultimate personalization, seamless navigations across apps, devices, and services, and advanced voice-controlled TV features at affordable price points.

The company has multiple OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partnerships in place, through which it plans to ship River OS-powered smart TVs in India by the end of 2021, and in the U.S. and elsewhere in 2022. Major content streaming services and apps will be readily available on River OS-powered TVs

River OS delivers seamless and highly personalized search, discovery, recommendations and viewing across live linear and on-demand sources. Built to simplify voice control and personalization, River OS uses natural language processing to understand who is watching TV, and delivers recommendations catered to each individual in the household, without the need to manually switch between profiles. Through advanced machine learning, individual preferences are matched to the vast world of content available across the television universe, to present each viewer the programming that is most appealing to their tastes.

Universal content recommendations and program listings are served up in a personalized home page rendered dynamically for the specific person watching TV, enabling easy, automated navigation regardless of app, HDMI input, or streaming service. All device, input, channel, service and app switching is handled automatically by River OS.

John Gee, chief business development officer for LG Ads, said, "With streaming dominating viewing time today, it’s still too hard for people to find, discover and enjoy the programs they want to watch, across literally thousands of content sources available. River OS solves that challenge in an elegant way and delivers new, fully voice-controlled smart TV features that consumers will find innovative and essential. And we’re able to package ad-supported content in a way that allows our OEM partners to deliver a high-quality product at an affordable price point.”

Content partners and brand advertisers will have a rich array of interactive native ad formats, including home screen takeovers, for engaging consumers on the largest screen in the house. Native ads enable viewers to easily click through the ad units to trailers, videos, microsites, and other experiences.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

