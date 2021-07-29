Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards 2021: Make Your Nominations Now!

Streaming media is almost 30 years old— Streaming Media is almost 25!—and it's safe to say that the past year has been the biggest year our industry has ever seen. Most households use more than three OTT services, the once-esoteric world of videoconferencing is now second nature, and corporate video usage is practically ubiquitous. So we're bracing for the biggest Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards yet.

This will mark the 14th year we've called upon the best and brightest readers in the online video industry—that's you—to vote for the best solutions on the market, and this year we've got 25 categories, updated and modified from 2021 in order to reflect what matters most in our industry today. By necessity, some of those categories cast a wide net, while others are very specific. As we always say, we could have more than 100 categories if we wanted to, but we think we've found a happy medium between too narrow and too broad.

We're also spicing things up with two brand-new categories: Best Streaming Innovation and Best New Streaming Company, both covering the time period of August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. We're looking for the new solutions and vendors that made you say "WOW!," whether they're included in other categories or not.

The first step is for users (and solutions providers) to submit nominations by August 16. Our editorial staff will vet those nominations, then open up for voting on August 20. The voting period will run until September 20, and we'll announce the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each category—in mid-October. We'll announce the winners (and present the awards) at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach on November 3, as well as here on StreamingMedia.com and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.

A few rules:

These awards are for companies whose headquarters are in the U.S. and the rest of the world except for Europe. The voting is already open in our Streaming Media Europe Readers' Choice Awards.

Both streaming solutions providers (vendors) and readers may make nominations.

We will only allow one nomination per company per category—so if a vendor makes more than one solution in a category, please nominate the one that you feel best represents the category and the company.

The number of nominations a given company receives has no bearing on whether or not it will be included in the final list of nominees for voting—so no need to "stuff the ballot box."

So make your nominations today, and watch for voting to open on August 20. (And, if you're interested, check out last year's winners.)

