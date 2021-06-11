Ross Video Acquires Primestream

Ross Video announced its acquisition of Primestream on June 3. Founded in 1999 and based in Miami, Primestream is world-renowned for its Media Asset workflow solutions that enable the capture, production, management and distribution of media assets. Their award-winning solutions are used by major international corporations, including Cisco, Microsoft Studios, Verizon Media, USC Annenberg School of Journalism, Nordic Entertainment Group, RSI (Radiotelevisione svizzera), the NFL Network, ABP News and Sun TV, to name just a few.

Primestream’s solutions are used by customers within various market verticals, including Enterprise, Digital Media, Sports and Broadcast. Their solutions are designed to solve the unique and increasingly complex creative, business and technology challenges in each market. Primestream supports a comprehensive range of workflows for live-feeds and file-based content – from HD to 4K and VR/360 – enabling users to streamline editing, newsroom metadata logging, control room playout, and seamlessly share, edit, review and approve content prior to either broadcasting live, automate on-demand play-out, or publish to a wide range of OTT platforms.

This acquisition – Ross Video's seventeenth since 2009 – takes the Ross employee headcount over the magical one thousand threshold and, to avoid any arguments or confusion, Ross CEO David Ross has declared that everyone from Primestream can be called Ross employee number one thousand! The acquisition will see the Primestream portfolio and teams led by President/CEO Claudio Lisman and EVP Namdev Lisman, along with the company’s R&D and technical support teams, all transition over to Ross. Ross will naturally look to blend its Streamline media asset management solution with the Primestream products over time, to create a fully converged graphics and production asset management platform. Claudio Lisman is extremely excited at the prospect of life as part of Ross Video. “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here at Primestream, from both a solutions development and customer engagement perspective. We have built an exceptional team that’s very customer centric in approach. In joining Ross, we are joining a like-minded group that will help us reach new international markets, scale much more effectively and realise our aspirations.”

David Ross, Ross CEO, is equally excited by this acquisition and its significance. “Ross is unique in the live production space, not just because of the depth of our product portfolio, but the emphasis we have consistently placed on solving customer problems, regardless of the technology platform in use. Acquisitions have played an important role in our success and this acquisition – our largest to date – will be no exception, I’m sure. The combination of Primestream MAM and media tools plus our world leading automation, graphics, and powerful newsroom computer system tools is extremely enticing and will provide customers with a truly world-class, end-to-end integrated Media Asset Management solution.”

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]