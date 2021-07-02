Streaming Platforms Currently Deployed in Higher Ed

Liam Moran: What kind of streaming media platforms are schools and campuses relying on? Chris, you want to start with that one?

Christopher Martin: We use Canvas as our LMS, and we have integrated into that a cloud media service called Panopto. That's for uploading video, and you can do live video through it as well, but it's nice because it provides automatic transcriptions. Also, it will convert your video file into a podcast, audio-only format. So if you just want to listen to the audio of it, that's provided. But the real win is that it integrates very nicely into Canvas. And anything you do in Panopto is very easy to port between them.

Liam Moran: Is that for live streaming events, too?

Christopher Martin: You can use that for live. Out of the Writers' House, where we're doing more public-facing events, we're typically streaming to YouTube Live.

Liam Moran: Okay. And Justin at Ohio State?

Justin Troyer: We're using Canvas as our LMS front end as well. For the bulk of the content videos for the courses, we're using a locally hosted instance of MediaSite, which is very similar to Panopto. And then we're using a mix of YouTube and Vimeo for everything else. And we're seeing a little bit of a split where a lot of the courses that comprise the online programs are being hosted on YouTube, whereas MediaSite is getting a lot of the videos for every other course. I do expect that to shift eventually because Ohio State is doing a big initiative to move all of their general education classes online as well. So that's going to have hundreds of courses coming online, and moving into one of those two or three platforms. The big difference that we've seen between YouTube and Vimeo is YouTube is designed more as a social and content discovery platform. If you have to make some sort of rudimentary change or correction to your video, you have to generate a brand new URL for it. Whereas with Vimeo, you can actually just replace the file and the URL doesn't break.

