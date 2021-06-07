How Live Linear Has Changed OTT

Darren Olive: What has changed so drastically, even just within the OTT world, is that we've moved to this kind of linear live experience. And I think that the Samsungs and the LGs and Vizios and all the TV manufacturer have done an amazing job of presenting a choice. You can go into an on-demand environment and look for content that you want, that kind of Netflix experience, or jump right into live, because as Karl said, 40% of the people that go into that experience don't know what they want to watch yet. And you can give them a sampling of that. With our company in the last 18 months, the biggest initiative we've had is to launch into these live linear experiences. Whereas for the previous eight years before that, we were really fully focused on an AVOD environment, and getting our apps distributed on every platform and device all comes down to discovery and the discovery process, whether you're paying for it, or you have beach-front property on these devices or platforms it's so incredibly competitive.

One thing that we did with a TV manufacturer was, we did a promotion around the holidays with one of our family-friendly movies. It was an animated movie that we launched called Eliott: The Littlest Reindeer. And we put it up in December and the TV manufacturer was able to put us into their EPG guide, really promote us across the platform drive to both linear and to AVOD viewership. So if you've downloaded the Crackle app, you could go right into the app where it pushed us to the live channel. That relationship and that partnership actually grew into us being on box at point of sale and in retail and on their remote controls. So we're able to actually get one click away from launching our linear network.

But things have changed. We have to be very, very nimble with how we look at reaching these audience because consumer behavior is changing every day. That's been a big, big focus of Crackle+, the linear channel experience and working with the OEMs.

