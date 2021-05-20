Vimeo's New Corporate Video Library Keeps Teams Connected

Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video solution, today introduced Video Library, the latest evolution in workplace communication. Video Library is a centralized, secure hub designed to make creation, communication, and collaboration with video easy and accessible for every employee.

The demands of distributed workforces have presented new challenges for teams — attention spans are fragmented, and information is often scattered across intranets, chats, email chains or buried in one-off meeting recordings. Video is proven to streamline communication and improve knowledge sharing, with research showing that employees are 70% more likely to rate productivity highly when their company uses video to communicate.

Video Library centralizes video content in one searchable hub and unlocks access to powerful, simple video tools so every employee can easily create and share content across departments. All live and pre-recorded videos are automatically transcribed and easily searchable, so team members can find relevant content quickly— from new hire training videos to Zoom recordings to how-to videos— saving employees up to an hour per day in time previously spent looking for critical information.

"With the shift to hybrid work environments, video has become a requirement for modern business communication. But even the world’s largest companies are struggling to be video-first: creating video is expensive and takes too long, content is locked on hard drives or on disparate cloud services, and there is no branded, beautiful experience that unites all that content for employees to search and engage with across teams," said Mark Kornfilt, President & Chief Product Officer of Vimeo. "Vimeo uniquely solves this. We built Video Library to help every company accelerate their digital transformation and meet the needs of the future workforce."

Fortune 100/500 companies across technology, retail, and business service sectors have been using the beta version of Video Library to better connect their global workforces. Rainar Aasrand AV Engineer at Wise said, “Being able to present and store videos and live streams on a branded, Netflix-like homepage allows us to deliver important messages in a way that captivates our team and makes it easy to find relevant content fast.”

"Vimeo’s video library makes training exciting, easy, and intuitive. Organizing our training videos by teams or topics — all quickly searchable and on a stunning branded homepage — helps us shorten ramp up time and connect with teams at scale, and the sub-folders have made it so much easier for our team to collaborate and stay organized," said Steve Hamaday, Virtual Training Manager at Axalta.

Key benefits include:

Share information instantly: Any team member can instantly and easily record, upload and share useful information such as training videos, product demos, team updates, Zoom recordings, and how-to videos. Teams can add time-coded follow-up questions in the video to keep the conversation going.

Discover relevant content, fast: Live and pre-recorded videos are automatically transcribed so employees can search and find relevant content quickly across folders and workspaces, and jump to key moments within a video using caption search.

Organize all video assets in one place: Manage all of your video assets in one location and organize your shared workspaces by team or topic. All videos live on a stunning, branded homepage, so anyone in the organization can easily discover relevant, new updates.

Secure access for the whole team: Teams can securely access video content with SSO, easily provision users through System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), and separate content by team and department with group-level permissions. For more granular control, teams have the ability to manage user permissions on individual folders and workspaces to ensure every employee has the correct level of access to every resource.

Following the launch of Vimeo Record last year, Video Library further bolsters the company’s position as the leading software platform in the growing video SaaS market, estimated to be $70 billion by 2024.

Video Library is available to all Vimeo Enterprise customers. For more information, please visit vimeo.com/features/video-library.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

