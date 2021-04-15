Telestream Launches Cloud Transform Service

Telestream, which has become one of the most dynamic companies in the broadcast supply chain with a string of acquisitions and product innovations, has taken the veil off Telestream Cloud Transform. This is a cloud native solution—that is, it is written from the ground up to operate in virtualized environments rather than being a software adaptation of core hardware.

That Telestream is cloud agnostic is a key selling point. It can invite customers to choose any cloud partner they prefer, and Telestream is are able to onboard its transcoding service.

The firm takes a dig at AWS Elemental by asserting that, "Unlike competing transcoding solutions offered by cloud providers [Cloud Transform] supports the widest variety of codecs and formats including AVCI, AVC Ultra, DNxHD, DNxHR, IMX, J2K, XAVC, XDCAM, ProRes 422/444, and more.

"Some of the other transcoding services in the market lock customers into their cloud infrastructure and do not offer a choice," it claims.

Using an API, users can start transcoding in less than 30 minutes "with no risk of under or over-provisioning on a cloud provider of their choice with no apprehensions of becoming vendor-locked."

Momentum continues to build in the transition to cloud in the media and entertainment industry. Deloitte calls cloud, "fourth generation broadcast infrastructure," following the first three generations starting with analog—then digital—then data center. And now, cloud.

Transform enables development teams writing their own code for media processing pipelines to access Telestream's transcoding and media processing technology "with no start-up costs and a pay-as-you-go billing model.

"As more companies seek to adopt the cloud for cost and efficiency reasons, many have determined that their unique requirements preclude a one size fits all approach," said Tim MacGregor, Senior Director, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Telestream Cloud in a release. "These organizations need a service that can be started within minutes with a powerful API that allows easy automation with their existing systems."

The Telestream Media Framework is what sits behind the established Vantage Media Processor, its on-prem solution Vantage Cloud Port and now, the Telestream Cloud Transform service. This is the proprietary software that’s been developed by Telestream over the past two decades.

The company adds that "all of the expertise and trust that our customers have in our on-prem products now sits in Telestream Cloud by taking advantage of the Telestream Media Framework."

At the same conference, Telestream announced a major contract with the UK’s main independent commercial broadcaster, ITV. The project sees ITV migrating many of its current on-prem media processing operations into the Cloud while establishing new cloud-based media processing operations for preparation of streaming service BritBox UK VOD content on Amazon Prime Video.

The project began pre-COVID-19. Telestream says it was able to configure the ITV workflows in a short space of time by porting ITV's existing Telestream Vantage workflows.

"Telestream's broad range of cloud solutions gives us alternative options without having to retrain, re-skill or adapt any of our existing and proved outputs for multiple platform deliveries," commented James French, Content Processing Team Lead at ITV. "This is a key feature that has saved us time and money from day one. Telestream's biggest asset is that its tools can be used agnostically across all major public cloud providers."

