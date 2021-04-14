Take the Content Delivery and Edge Compute Trends Survey

As streaming services, from live webcasts to over-the-top (OTT) services, continue to expand—in both amount of content delivered, as well as number of subscription or transactional choices—the question of security in content delivery is becoming more important.

Today we're launching the Content Delivery and Edge Compute Trends 2021 survey, and we'd like to ask for your help to better understand today's content delivery landscape.

As you can tell from the title, the survey explores content delivery trends in the era of edge computing. It's been a few years since we've done a survey around content delivery service (CDNs) and a lot has changed in that timeframe, including the rise of security options and edge computing.

By taking the survey and sharing your thoughts on the interconnected topics around content delivery—whether it's security, edge compute and infrastructure, media and large-file delivery, or the emergence of features that might allow next-generation services—we'll be able to better serve our reader base with topics of interest to all.

But it's not just the team offering the survey—Help Me Stream Research Foundation, Streaming Media, and Unisphere—that you'll be helping. Those who take the survey and leave an email address at the end of it will be entered into a drawing for an iPad mini, a $399 value.

In addition, you'll be able to hear the results of the survey as part of the upcoming Content Delivery Summit (CDS) on May 25. The hour-long keynote presentation that will open CDS will cover the major highlights from the survey, giving attendees a sense of which CDNs are widely used, which services are of most interest, and even how fellow attendees are addressing app development and delivery.

The survey runs from today through May 7, and you can find it here.

