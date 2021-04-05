Take the State of Enterprise Video Survey

From all-hands meetings to professional development conferences to industry trade shows, we've all had to make adjustment over the past year as to how we make new business contacts or gain insight into new trends and technologies. While each of us has had to navigate Zoom fatigue and virtual happy hours, the team at Streaming Media would like to know more about just how you and your organization have fared.

Along with sister company Unisphere Research and the team at Help Me Stream Research Foundation, we're launching a State of Enterprise Video survey today that covers a variety of enterprise topics that we'd like your insight into.

While past surveys on enterprise video have focused on streaming behind, through, or around the corporate firewall, especially for those remote workers and "road warriors" who worked outside the office, this new survey assumes that we're all experts in remote work. So rather than focus on the technologies around enterprise video platforms (EVPs) we're more interested in ways you've found to remain engaged with clients and customers.

For instance, we're curious to hear what you love the most about this new world of virtual events … and also what frustrates you the most.

We'd also like to know how your business and personal online media consumption habits have morphed together, as well as gain an understanding of how you use video in your daily work (do you turn off video on Zoom, for instance, and use it more like an audio bridge?).

We'd also love to hear your predictions about how all of this will change over the next few months. Will you be comfortable returning to in-person meetings, trade shows, or other events?

Finally, we'd like to know about the features and functionality of your enterprise video solutions, from the platform to the player, and how those needs may have changed over the past year of working remotely.

The survey has 36 questions, broken into past, current. and future enterprise video trends. It's an anonymous survey, so you don’t need to share any personally identifiable information. However, if you would like to be considered for the prize drawing of an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, just leave your email address at the end of the survey.

You can take the survey at https://www.research.net/r/enterprisevideo2021 between now and April 30

