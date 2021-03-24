Global Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Increases 2.2x
Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today released its Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Trends Report 2020, a comprehensive look at programmatic CTV advertising throughout 2020.
The report analyzes the state of programmatic CTV advertising and provides a deep dive into programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global region, ad fraud (or invalid traffic, "IVT") in programmatic CTV advertising, and trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.
Key Findings
CTV Advertising is growing at a fast rate
- 78% of US households are reachable via CTV programmatic advertising, up 56% year-over-year
- 122% increase in global programmatic ad spend in CTV over 2020
Ad Fraud (IVT) is still a significant problem in CTV
- 24% of CTV programmatic advertising was invalid traffic (IVT) in Q4 2020
Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market
- 46% of programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices
- Samsung, Apple, and Amazon come in at second, each with about 10% market share
- Apple increased its ad market share by 379% from Q120 to Q420
CTV apps continue to embrace programmatic advertising
- 47% increase in Roku apps that support programmatic
- 13% increase in Amazon Fire TV apps that support programmatic
The report also looked at the top 10 apps on both the Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms based on programmatic ad spend in Q4 2020.
What's inside the report
Pixalate's 2020 Connected TV Ad Spend Supply Trends Report includes:
- State of the CTV ad marketplace
- Programmatic ad spend in CTV by region
- CTV device trends
- App Store Insights
- Top CTV apps
- Top CTV operating systems
- Top CTV Supply-side platforms (SSPs)
Download a free copy of the report here: 2020 Connected TV Ad Spend Supply Trends Report.
[Editor's Note: This is a lightly edited press release.]
