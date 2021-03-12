Product Spotlight: Epiphan Pearl-2

The Ultimate All-in-one Video Production System

Epiphan’s Pearl-2 hardware encoder is a video switcher, recorder, streamer, splitter, and scaler all in one. With six video inputs and four for XLR professional audio, 4K streaming and recording, NDI support, chroma keying, and much more, Pearl-2 brings the pro features and processing horsepower required for the most demanding live events.

End-to-end Control for Smoother Productions

Epiphan Cloud makes managing Pearl systems a breeze by centralizing configuration and monitoring of paired systems. It also enables end-to-end control, allowing producers to access and configure Pearl units remotely. This is ideal for an application like SRT contribution, with the all-in-one Pearl-2 as the production encoder and Pearl Nano – compact, lightweight, and cost-effective to ship out – as the SRT contribution encoder.

Technical Specs

4K video switcher, recorder, streamer, splitter, and scaler

Six video inputs + networked inputs

4-inch touch screen for confidence monitoring and control

Four XLR line-level audio inputs

500 GB internal hard drive

Chroma keying

SRT encoding and decoding

Key Applications

All-in-one video production studios (e.g., corporate offices, colleges and universities)

Larger-scale live video productions – 4K, multiple cameras, etc.

Production hub for SRT contributions

Redundancy (Rackmount Twin model)

