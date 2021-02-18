Take the "OTT Trends 2021" Survey

We've spent a significant amount of time here at Streaming Media looking at the overall state of the streaming industry through the year-long pandemic, we’ve not spent as much time looking at the specific challenges and opportunities in the over-the-top (OTT) space.

While the massive success of tentpole OTT services like Disney+ and HBO Max is well known, we don’t often hear from those who offer smaller OTT services with niche or regional content.

We'd like to change that, starting today with the launch of a survey called "OTT Trends 2021."

We’d like your feedback on the challenges you face—or successes you’ve earned—throughout the past year, for either your organization’s internal OTT/IPTV solutions or customer-facing OTT services.

We're interested to know whether you’re using a single OTT hosting platform or multiple platforms. We’d love to hear about your monetization strategies, so we're providing a place for you to tell us, in your own words, about how you've met the challenges in monetizing content through advertising or other means.

We'd also like your take on the impact of 5G on OTT services, including acquisition of content for live-linear channels, as well as the bandwidth sweet spots for your 1080p or 4K delivery.

The survey consists of roughly 30 questions (it has different questions for those who have already implemented OTT services versus those who are considering doing so). It'll require about 20 minutes of your time.

As thanks for taking that time, if you'll provide your email address at the end of the survey, you’ll be entered into a prize drawing for a great live streaming bundle including a Logitech C920x Pro webcam, a Behringer 502 audio mixer, two mics (lavalier and handheld), a boom mic stand, light kit, and earbuds—but don’t forget to take the survey by Friday, March 19.

