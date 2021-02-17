Product Spotlight: HuddleCamHD Pro Webcam
Product Overview
The HuddleCamHD Pro (USB 3.0), certified by Zoom Video Communications, and Pro IP (4K NDI) electronic PTZ webcams come with a handheld IR remote to control PTZ functions. Featuring a dual-microphone array, these 4K webcams can easily clamp to a monitor, attach to a tripod, or be wall-mounted to deliver simplified video conferencing and livestreaming solutions for teaching, learning, or working remotely.
Product Target Market
Whether hosting a Zoom meeting, teaching a class, or creating an instructional video, the HuddleCam Pro and Pro IP webcams are the perfect all-in-one audio and video hardware solution to enhance the video experience and better engage the audience. Featuring a large UHD and CMOS sensor, the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP webcams take video conferencing to the next level with crystal clear resolution and detail. Users can pan, tilt, zoom, and capture ultra-crisp 4K video with a wide 108-degree field of view and lossless digital zoom.
For those adjusting to the new reality of working, learning, teaching, or even entertaining remotely, the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP
electronic PTZ webcams deliver simplified video conferencing and livestreaming solutions. Give the gift of simplified streaming and video conferencing this holiday season with the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP.
Technical Specs
- Frame Rate: 30fps
- Resolutions: 3840×2160, 1920×1080, 1280×720, 1024×576, 960×540, 960×480, 640×360
- Lens Zoom: 8X Digital Zoom, EPTZ
- Video CMOS Sensor: 1/2.5" CMOS 8.51M Mega Pixel
- Compression: MJPEG, YUY
- Min Lux: 0.05 Lux @ F1.8, AGC ON
- Connections: USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4
- Working Environment: Indoor
- Power LED: Blue LED to signal power
- Color: Gray
- Warranty: 5 Years parts and labor
- Dimensions: 7.63"W x 2.36"H x 3.66"D – 194mmW x 60mmH x 93mmD
- Box Dimensions (in): 9.375"W x 4.3125"H x 4.625"D
- Box Dimensions (mm): 238mmW x 109.5mmH x 117.5mmD
- Boxed Weight: 2.4 lbs | 1.1kg
- Input Voltage: 5V (USB 3.0 Power)
This article is sponsored by HuddleCamHD.
H U D D L E C A M H D . C O M | P A R T N E R S @ H U D D L E C A M H D . C O M | $329
This article is Sponsored Content
Related Articles
The HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2 is a pan, tilt, and zoom USB camera that provides robotic auto-tracking of a presenting subject.
17 Feb 2021