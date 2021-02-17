Product Spotlight: HuddleCamHD Pro Webcam

Product Overview

The HuddleCamHD Pro (USB 3.0), certified by Zoom Video Communications, and Pro IP (4K NDI) electronic PTZ webcams come with a handheld IR remote to control PTZ functions. Featuring a dual-microphone array, these 4K webcams can easily clamp to a monitor, attach to a tripod, or be wall-mounted to deliver simplified video conferencing and livestreaming solutions for teaching, learning, or working remotely.

Product Target Market

Whether hosting a Zoom meeting, teaching a class, or creating an instructional video, the HuddleCam Pro and Pro IP webcams are the perfect all-in-one audio and video hardware solution to enhance the video experience and better engage the audience. Featuring a large UHD and CMOS sensor, the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP webcams take video conferencing to the next level with crystal clear resolution and detail. Users can pan, tilt, zoom, and capture ultra-crisp 4K video with a wide 108-degree field of view and lossless digital zoom.

For those adjusting to the new reality of working, learning, teaching, or even entertaining remotely, the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP

electronic PTZ webcams deliver simplified video conferencing and livestreaming solutions. Give the gift of simplified streaming and video conferencing this holiday season with the HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP.

Technical Specs

Frame Rate: 30fps

Resolutions: 3840×2160, 1920×1080, 1280×720, 1024×576, 960×540, 960×480, 640×360

Lens Zoom: 8X Digital Zoom, EPTZ

Video CMOS Sensor: 1/2.5" CMOS 8.51M Mega Pixel

Compression: MJPEG, YUY

Min Lux: 0.05 Lux @ F1.8, AGC ON

Connections: USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4

Working Environment: Indoor

Power LED: Blue LED to signal power

Color: Gray

Warranty: 5 Years parts and labor

Dimensions: 7.63"W x 2.36"H x 3.66"D – 194mmW x 60mmH x 93mmD

Box Dimensions (in): 9.375"W x 4.3125"H x 4.625"D

Box Dimensions (mm): 238mmW x 109.5mmH x 117.5mmD

Boxed Weight: 2.4 lbs | 1.1kg

Input Voltage: 5V (USB 3.0 Power)

This article is sponsored by HuddleCamHD.

H U D D L E C A M H D . C O M | P A R T N E R S @ H U D D L E C A M H D . C O M | $329

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles