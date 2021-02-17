IBC Plans Hybrid Event for September, with Fallback Dates in December

Building on its mission of Empowering Content Everywhere and serving the media, entertainment and technology industry, IBC today announced its strategic plan for 2021, focusing on the return of a live event in Amsterdam this year. IBC revealed plans to deliver a hybrid (physical and digital) event from 10th – 13th September 2021 and unveiled a fall-back option in early December 2021.

“IBC Show 2021 aims to help the industry to re-engage after a very challenging year. We have a deep sense of purpose and focus on being the catalyst for the industry to come back from the pandemic – and as always, to create an event that is "by the industry, for the industry”. Our priority is to get back to doing business in a way that keeps everyone safe. We want to be transparent and fair with everyone and that’s why we are making our plans for this year clear now,” said Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC. “We are all navigating the complexities of a global pandemic. While we are optimistic about the return of a live show this year, we are also realistic about the hurdles we need to overcome and are closely tracking the macro factors that will impact people's ability and willingness to return to mass gatherings.”

IBC has put in place plans to address different scenarios and agreed with the RAI and IBC stakeholders to move the show to 3rd – 6th December 2021 if needed. A decision on whether the show will take place in September or move to December will be announced between the end of May and the beginning of June, ensuring exhibitors and attendees have enough time to adjust their plans accordingly and minimise cost and disruption.

Crimp added, “IBC has always been about bringing the industry together and so many people tell me how much they have missed live events, not just for the face-to-face conversations, but those chance meetings in the coffee queue or waiting for the tram or a taxi. In the current environment, IBC 2021 will not be to the same scale as the 2019 event. We anticipate a drop off in long haul travel. However, we believe there will be a strong attendance form IBC’s core European audience. IBC 2021 won’t be as big, but we will make sure it is just as good. We are genuinely looking forward to seeing as many people as possible in Amsterdam in September, or December, this year.”

As part of a commitment to reaching a wider audience, those unable to travel to Amsterdam will be able to enjoy the best of the live show via IBC’s digital platforms. This hybrid approach will create new opportunities to share insights and information to the global media and technology community online.

“Our focus is on collaborating with our customers to achieve the best possible results by driving conversations and lead generation, both through a live event and online,” said Steve Connolly, Director at IBC. “We have seen incredible optimism and support from our customers who like us are keen to get back to doing business. We have already reached 60% of stand bookings compared to 2019, with 650 stands and 30,000 sqm of space now booked across 13 halls.”

Key features of IBC 2021 include:

A new IBC Showcase Theatre in Hall 12, with content streamed live to IBC’s digital platforms.

Four new free to attend content hubs on the show floor, dedicated to Production & Post, Live & Remote Production, Direct to Consumer/ OTT and Content Supply Chain. The sessions from these hubs will also be available on the IBC digital event platform.

A new, purpose-built home for the Content Everywhere Hub in Hall 5.

Today, IBC has also publicly released the current show floor plan for the 2021 event: https://show.ibc.org/floorplans

