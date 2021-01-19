AVOD Service Tubi Reaches Audience 20+ Years Younger than Traditional Linear TV

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced findings from its audience report, The Stream: 2021 Actionable Audience Insights for Brands. Tubi’s research provides insights that will help shape streaming and TV ad strategies, as well as how brands approach video investments in the new year.

A strategic asset for FOX, Tubi uniquely complements its parent network, which ranks as the #1 Adults 18-49 C7 broadcast platform and boasts the youngest median age viewer of the major broadcast networks. With an average viewer age approximately 20 years younger than that of linear television, nearly half of Tubi’s 33 million monthly active users (MAU) are under the age of 35. Additionally, Tubi’s 2.5 billion hours streamed in 2020 mark a 58% increase in streaming viewership over the past 12 months, providing an 80% incremental audience reach to the top 25 cable networks.

“Our findings highlight Tubi’s young, diverse and nationally representative streaming audience, including viewers in harder-to-reach markets,” said Natalie Bastian, Vice President, Marketing at Tubi. “This year, streaming should be an always-on touchpoint for advertisers looking to reach incremental audiences outside of their existing linear TV strategy.”

While advertising budgets are still skewed toward linear TV, The Stream presents compelling data to support the significance of streaming as a complement to linear campaigns, coupling loyal linear audiences with younger viewers and cord cutters. One case study outlined in the report reveals that for the regional grocer WinnDixie, nearly four out of five of Tubi households reached were incremental to those of their linear campaign.

With the majority of AVOD streamers unreachable to brands through traditional cable TV and viewers who subscribe to SVOD services, brands have meaningful options when it comes to accessing incremental TV audiences; however, challenges within the buying ecosystem – namely around ad repetition – still persist. Ultimately, brand impact and conversion will be heavily influenced by reducing ad fatigue and increasing incremental reach. With Tubi’s Advanced Frequency Management solution, brands are able to reduce ad repetition, fully realizing the return on their streaming investments – with early tests indicating a 366% reduction in over-frequency and 20% efficiency in increasing reach.

Coupled with a positive ad experience, the availability and diversity of a platform’s content is also key to building a loyal streaming fanbase. Findings from MRI-Simmons data included in the report show that at least two-thirds of Tubi’s audience is unreachable on other AVOD services. While Tubi’s audience is nationally representative, the platform has a large diverse representative audience with African American, Hispanic, and Asian audiences comprising 39% of its user base. Tubi’s content is uniquely tailored to its diverse audience, with in-app destinations such as Tubi Kids, providing programming for busy families, and Tubi en Español, offering thousands of hours of Spanish-language content. Tubi also features a destination library of Black Cinema favorites, top TV series, including FOX’s THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and LEGO MASTERS, as well as a massive selection of anime appealing to younger viewers, in addition to nostalgic classic titles and everything in between.

About the data: Tubi explored the streaming audience and TV viewing behavior by analyzing first-party and third-party data sources, including its own audience data and qualitative user experience research, in addition to partnerships with Advertiser Perception, TVSquared, Kantar Millward Brown and Cuebiq. Additional sources included MRI-Simmons, Nielsen, eMarketer and YouGov. The full report is available for download here:

