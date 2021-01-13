2021 Will See Growth in Real-Time Streaming and Acceleration in the Move to the Cloud

Real-Time Streaming and Fan Experience

In 2020, we saw the acceleration of such trends as real-time streaming and interactivity from live sports broadcasters who want to recreate the match day experience at home. Even as fans return to stadiums in 2021, interactivity will play a significant role in sports streaming as OTT providers utilize technology to go beyond just replicating the traditional TV-watching experience. This will ultimately lead to new revenue opportunities, like wagering, gamification, or social add-ons like co-watching with friends. I also expect more demand for interactive features as the 5G rollout continues and last-mile connections in homes and venues become capable of providing richer experiences.

Acceleration to the Cloud to Continue

Adaptability is vital in today’s streaming environment. Traditional broadcast operations are fast-moving to the cloud and virtual environments. We see this shift firsthand through our customers who want to create better flexibility in managing, syndicating and delivering their content. This trend has accelerated during the pandemic, and I see it continuing in 2021.

Monetization

Last year saw an acceleration in cord-cutting in favor of OTT, which has led to both broadcasters’ increased need for operational stability and a focus on revenue, which is now a significant, if not critical, part of a business’s bottom line.

Targeted advertising and granular measurement across devices will be increasingly important in 2021 in meeting monetization expectations. Programmatic and advanced ad marketplaces through initiatives like Prebid, which brings a level playing field and greater transparency, will also become increasingly popular.

