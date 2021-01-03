Take the State of Streaming Spring 2021 Survey

Welcome to 2021, a year that we all hope ends in much less dramatic fashion than did 2020.

To all of our readers, many of whom are on the front lines of the rapid growth that the streaming industry faced over the past nine months, we wish you a very happy new year, and thank you for your service to consumers, schools, houses of worship, and workforces everywhere.

Now we need your help. It's been less than a year since Streaming Media and Unisphere released the inaugural State of Streaming report in early March 2020. But so much has changed in that time, even beyond the pandemic—from the U.S. presidential election to Brexit—and streaming video has been there at every turn. We ran another survey and issued another report in autumn, and we're once again asking for your help in taking our newest State of Streaming survey.

For those who have taken previous versions of the State of Streaming survey, many of the questions in the new edition will look familiar; that’s because we’re intentionally tracking changes over time (a longitudinal survey) while also adding a few new questions around various trends, from 5G to cloud computing to pop-up channels, that appear to be gaining traction across the streaming industry.

How have these changes affected you and your organization?

Your responses will help the team at Streaming Media, in conjunction with Help Me Stream Research Foundation and Unisphere Research, understand how to best serve you with articles and insights throughout 2021. Initial results from the survey will also be presented as part of Streaming Media Connect in mid-February 2021.

The anonymous 31-question survey should take less than 20 minutes of your time and is geared towards the perspectives of you and your colleagues, so please share the survey link with as many colleagues as you’d like across the globe.

Data captured in this survey will only be used in aggregate form, and individual respondents will not be identified by name or organization. As a way of thanking you for completing the survey by February 8 and providing your email address, you will receive two benefits. First, you’ll get an advance copy of the report generated from the survey responses; second, you will be entered into a drawing to win an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

Your email address will only be used for the purpose of delivering the advance copy of the report, for the drawing, and notification of the winner. Thanks in advance for your contribution!

Click here to take the survey.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles