Datazoom Releases Google Ad Manager Data Enrichment Solution

Datazoom, the Real-time Video Data Platform, announced today the release of a new data enrichment solution, which enriches data collected from their platform’s Player Collectors with revenue data from Google Ad Manager.

Even for streaming-first companies, challenges exist to extract the insights needed to take a data-driven approach to grow revenue and profitability. Although the pandemic has accelerated the need for streaming, and ad-supported streaming has experienced 300% growth, it’s estimated that traditional pay-TV companies only bring in one-sixth the revenue that linear TV households generate. Closing this gap will require better understanding of the driving forces behind the success or failure of monetization.

Bringing together data from multiple sources is a key objective for Datazoom’s video data platform; enabling data correlation and enrichment between sources unlocks insights that were previously inaccessible, difficult to uncover, or unusable with the delay caused by post-processing data at rest.

For today’s ad-supported content providers, the data which contains the value of an ad is still disjointed from the detailed user behavioral data collected at the player. This prevents content providers from uncovering the factors that most significantly impact monetization and attributing specific dollar values to individual ad units served to users. Some of the metrics that are unmeasurable today include:

Potential earnings for a specific user

Actual earnings for a specific user

Verifying the number of ads served, viewability, etc. as measured by the ad server

Measure the opportunity cost of QoE issues

Ultimately, this prevents content providers the ability to understand where the greatest opportunities exist for optimization and thus prioritize resources, updates, and fixes. Datazoom’s data enrichment solution for Google Ad Manager data enables publishers to finally answer these questions.

“Gaining access to this type of insight is a game changer. It allows us to finally better understand our earnings, create more accurate earning projections, and prioritize product, technology, and development efforts that can have the greatest impact on revenue generation,” said Alexander Savage, Head of Digital Analytics at ABS-CBN. “This new solution that we worked with Datazoom to define provides invaluable insights, and amplifies the value of the standardized event stream that we get using Datazoom’s core platform.”

The release of this solution represents Datazoom’s first data enrichment offering, a new capability for customers as they head into 2021.

“In order for AVOD services to stabilize, unlocking these types of insights will be invaluable to growing revenue and pushing for profitability in this space,” said Datazoom’s Chief Executive Officer, Diane Strutner. “As our platform evolves, Datazoom is focused on driving greater value for our customers, such as ABS-CBN.”

Beyond advertising events, Datazoom’s Collectors offer the ability to capture Quality of Experience (QoE), content, engagement and other data points from video players, as well as from CDNs. They also offer extensive Data Dictionaries for Player and CDN data with over 200 standardized data points. Standardized data can be streamed to an ecosystem of Connectors for solutions such as Amplitude, Azure Blob Storage, Datadog, Google Analytics, Google BigQuery, Amazon S3, Amazon Kinesis, and Splunk.

“Data enrichment is an important capability and takes us a step closer towards our goal of creating real-time, holistic, and integrated data sets for our customers and partners,” said Datazoom’s Director of Product, Bob Carlson. “We look forward to expanding our solutions in this area next year.”

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.