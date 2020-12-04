Integrating OWNZONES Connect with Major Streaming Platform to Simplify Technicolor Delivery

OWNZONES Connect has integrated with a major streaming platform to enable direct IMF package delivery via API entirely within the cloud. This feature has already helped Technicolor save hours when it came to delivering IMF packages of a new original series their ingest platform.

This process achieves time savings because a major pain point for companies using content supply chain tools in the cloud has been an inelegant workflow which results in them having to download an IMF package locally and then re-upload it in order to actually deliver it to a platform.

For a company that has already ingested its content into the cloud, made all the required localizations, and performed final QC procedures, when it’s time to deliver the content, it could take potentially numerous hours to download and then re-upload it to the platform.

As companies continue to leverage more cloud-based tools all along the content supply chain, this problem is poised to become more common and debilitating too, particularly when dealing with high resolution content such as Ultra HD 4K files and beyond.

The solution developed to help improve this process utilizes OWNZONES Connect integrated directly with the streaming platform’s API and push delivery directly enabled from within Connect UI without the user having to laboriously download and re-upload files.

In this particular instance, Technicolor also built a demux profile that delivers a flat file to IMF, and Connect automatically builds the CPL for it based on that demux profile. When it comes time to deliver, the streaming platform’s API is simply selected as the platform from within the Connect UI.

The system also enables the sending of re-deliveries for supplemental packages and/or to make incremental fixes.

The detailed workflow is as follows:

From an Asset Page, add the Sources: TIFF/DPX Sequences, Dolby Vision Metadata, 5.1 Audio in Mono WAVs, and 2.0 Audio in Mono WAVs

Select the Demux Profile specific to the workflows

Set the color settings for the image sequence, map the audio channels for the 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo

Connect then builds the CPL from the video track and the two audio tracks.

From there, Technicolor builds the IMF Package, while Photon does Auto QC

Deliver to streaming media provider by selecting the streaming platform’s API as the platform

The time savings is impressive and brings us closer to realizing the Studio in the Cloud vision. Once you can deliver within the cloud, one of the last barriers to end to end adoption of cloud-based workflows disappears.

"We just finished our first season of an original series using Connect, and we had a faster, easier delivery experience than ever before," said Bob Eicholz, Chief Technology Officer, Production Services, at Technicolor. "We can now securely deliver an IMF package to our customers API entirely in the cloud with the click of a button in a fraction of the time it previously took, which has made a world of a difference for our workflow efficiency and our bottom line."

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from OWNZONES. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles