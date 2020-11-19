-->
Limelight Brings Even Lower Latency to Realtime Streaming

Article Featured Image

Online video can now feature truly live and interactive experiences on a global scale with Limelight Realtime Streaming’s new features and enhancements. Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), today announced the next generation of Realtime Streaming, providing sub-second latency for time-sensitive video applications that enable live interaction with viewers.

The majority of online video viewers (64%) say they would be more likely to stream an event if the event isn't delayed from the broadcast according to Limelight's recently released "The State of Online Video 2020" consumer research report. Realtime Streaming is part of the widest range of low latency online streaming solutions in the industry that solve this challenge. It provides the ability for innovative new online video business models and changes how audiences experience live events by giving video publishers the tools to incorporate data as part of the online viewing experience.

In addition, Realtime Streaming mobile and HTML SDKs provide easy integration of interactive live applications with Limelight’s massive global private network, delivering global audience reach and scale to support the largest live online events. Realtime Streaming also includes integrated content security and access control to protect valuable video assets.

The combination of sub-second latency and viewer interactivity allow live video applications in areas such as:

  • Live sports—In-event betting allowing fans to bet on in-game outcomes while the game is being played.
  • Live auctions—Remote bidders can participate through a livestream and have a "just like being there" experience along with those on-site.
  • Online gaming—Online casinos can allow all players to instantly see table action and to place bets more quickly, increasing the number of hands that can be played each hour.

"As online video has quickly grown in popularity, performance expectations have increased and new technologies, such as Limelight Realtime Streaming, enable innovative new ways to engage audiences," said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President at Limelight Networks. "Now live events are truly live with the lowest possible latency, and it’s possible to create interactive experiences that were never before possible."

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

