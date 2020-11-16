Connected TV & OTT Ad Spending Is Up 70% in 2020, Says Pixalate
Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today released the Q3 2020 State of Connected TV/OTT: Ad Supply Trends Report. The report examines how the programmatic OTT/CTV advertising marketplace changed from Q1 2020 to Q3 2020 during the global pandemic.
Key Findings: Programmatic Connected TV/OTT ad spend rises 70% in 2020
- OTT/CTV ad spend: Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 70% between Q1 and Q3 2020
- U.S. household reach: Nearly three-fourths (72%) of U.S. households are now reachable by programmatic OTT/CTV advertising, up from 59% in Q1 2020
- Ad fraud (invalid traffic): Ad fraud, or invalid traffic (IVT), in programmatic OTT/CTV advertising remained around 20% throughout 2020
- OTT/CTV device types: The majority (49%) of programmatic OTT/CTV ads go to Roku devices, but Apple TV saw the largest market share increase (+175%) in 2020
- 'Premium Services' apps leap: Apps in the 'Premium Services' category on Roku saw a 64% increase in programmatic ad market share from Q1 to Q3 2020
The report also reveals that the Roku (+23%) and Amazon Fire TV (+19%) app stores both grew between Q1 and Q3 2020. Hulu, Sling TV, Pluto TV, and Tubi are among the most popular apps.
What's inside the report
Pixalate's State of Connected TV/OTT: Ad Supply Trends Q3 2020 Report includes:
- Global and regional OTT/CTV ad spend trends
- Programmatic ad market share by device and operating system
- Top OTT/CTV apps and platforms
- Roku and Amazon Fire TV app store trends
- Invalid Traffic (IVT) rates
