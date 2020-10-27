Quickstream Unveils First Rapid-Deployment Live Video Exchange Cloud Service

Quickstream, a leading provider of software-defined, cloud-based solutions for live video, today announced the release of its Quickstream Cloud product, the first one-click video cloud exchange for the broadcast industry. The Quickstream Cloud solution is the first live video cloud solution designed for the delivery of broadcast-quality feeds globally to any partner in 15 minutes. It is the first inexpensive live cloud video solution of its kind, and is as easy to use as a shared document.

Quickstream Cloud acts as a unique live global video exchange network, enabling effective live video contribution in the cloud. As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, customers can sign up, connect with Quickstream Cloud and exchange live content in an instant, on-demand fashion. The product builds on the company’s flagship product, Quickstream Node gateway, which enables broadcasters to design flexible IP workflows and bridge between video infrastructures. Quickstream Node is the most complete IP video signal distribution product on the market, capable of transporting high quality, high-resolution audio/video feeds with minimal latency. Full encoding, decoding, and transcoding support for the OTT market is currently in beta.

“Quickstream Cloud is a new way of offering rapid creation and deployment of video channels in the IP domain. Whether for test signals, channel preview, just-in-time pop-up channels, or live events, the Quickstream Cloud thesis now applies far beyond ENG newscasters or transport streams to head end or studio,” said Michal Suchon, CEO of Quickstream. “The cloud has now become the mainstream mechanism for delivering signals and content for any video professional.”

Quickstream Cloud is uniquely positioned for production companies and broadcasters who cannot install racks of gear during this movement-constricted pandemic period. Quickstream Cloud will be marketed globally, with emphasis on expansion to the U.S. market and the company’s core European markets. The sports market will continue to develop for Quickstream Cloud, as cloud production and distribution becomes a greater percentage of output as well as an option for creative producers. As global rights holders – in sports and entertainment – seek greater interconnections with exchanges, ISPs, telcos, and broadcasters/cablers/satcasters, Quickstream Cloud can position itself as the “clean signal” company for high-quality video at an affordable price.

Quickstream will host a live webinar, ‘Quickstream Cloud: The New Broadcast Transport Stream,’ on Wednesday, October 28th, at 1:00 pm EST, to discuss and demonstrate Quickstream Cloud. Register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_msXEMHjqQVmY55dOjt-nGw

Quickstream Cloud extends from work that Quickstream has produced with 4vod, particularly its software-defined, cloud-based channel playout solution, as well as other marquee clients in the broadcast industry, most specifically the 70 live channel OTT offering VIDEOSTAR (rebranded as WP Pilot), which has 1.5 million subscribers and was acquired by WP Polska Holding S.A., the leading Polish media company. From this project, Quickstream developed a solution that could be flexibly licensed or delivered as a SaaS offering.

Quickstream has created a cloud playout center that operates more than 30 cloud-based European channels which, with Quickstream Cloud, can partner with integrators, interconnection hubs, exchanges, and a myriad of firms that need rapid, clean, secure, live IP video signals.

“Quickstream Cloud is the missing link for SRT; it effectively acts as secure DNS for SRT,” said Suchon. “We want to be the broadcast control center for global IP video traffic, and enable more rapid channel creation and distribution.”

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.