SourceStream, First Interactive Political Streaming Network, Launches Next Week

Kicking off on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, politically-focused live streaming network SourceStream will launch on Monday, August 17 on SourceStreamLive.com and Twitch, with simulcasts on Facebook Live and YouTube. With the belief that “All Politics is Social”, the interactive network will feature a diverse and authentic blend of live programming and hosts, including content and opinions from every point on the political spectrum.

SourceStream will spotlight current issues from all sides and perspectives with programming that will spark vigorous debate and robust engagement. With an ethos that seeks to open up dialogue and get to the root of distinct viewpoints, SourceStream’s 40 hours of continuous weekly programming will speak without restraint regarding the issues of the day.

“In a polarized political and media climate unlike anything we have experienced before, SourceStream has assembled an impressive lineup of thought leaders to serve as a vital resource for educated and well rounded opinions,” said SourceStream Co-Founder & CEO Khalid Jones. “With the election just around the corner, it is more important than ever to put the viewer in the co-pilot seat as we explore different points of view, many of which are rooted in personal rather than shared experiences.”

SourceStream will encourage interactive discourse by allowing viewers to connect with each of the shows’ hosts through live, open channels. Audiences will be able to chat with hosts and guest panelists, and take the concept of traditional “call-ins” to the next level by going live on-camera to discuss the topics at hand. In the coming weeks and months, SourceStream will offer real-time polls that allow viewers to guide the discussion, live-chat and a host of additional interactive features.

A number of SourceStream’s hosts have long track records in politics and government through their work on state and federal political campaigns, state and local offices, including mayoral, attorneys general, and gubernatorial administrations, as well staff work in Congress and presidential administrations. Their wide-ranging experience and dedication to the state of the country provide the hosts with fresh perspectives that will aid in the relevant, day-to-day conversations and topics presented on their shows. The following outlines SourceStream’s lineup, which will debut across all platforms on August 17:

“Full Ride” - SourceStream CEO and Co-Founder Khalid Jones breaks down the politics of sports, and how they have continued to influence politics in this twice weekly show. Jones is an attorney, investor and entrepreneur who spent his early career practicing law, and was instrumental in co-founding the global esports brand Echo Fox. Airing : Mondays & Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. ET / 4-6 p.m. PT

“Go Back to Bed” - Hosted by SourceStream Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Blake Rutherford , “Go Back to Bed” is a show focused on substantive, thorough and irreverent debates about the issues dominating politics today. Prior to joining SourceStream, Rutherford served as the chief of staff and special advisor to three state attorneys general, general counsel to a state political party and a staffer and fundraiser on four presidential campaigns. Airing : Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. ET / 12-3 p.m. PT

“Below the Fold” - SourceStream Co-Founder Wade Murphy hosts “Below the Fold,” focusing on the stories that may have been left by the wayside in the fast-paced news cycle. Murphy, formerly an Energy & International Trade Advisor to President George W. Bush, currently serves as Executive Vice President of Marmik Oil Company and COO of Archetype Distillery. Airing : Mondays & Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. ET / 12-2 p.m. PT

“Right Angles” - Attorney, political strategist and on-air correspondent Erin Elmore gives her unique conservative point of view in this show. During the 2016 presidential campaign, she worked as a spokesperson for President Trump and as the Deputy Press Secretary at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Airing : Tuesdays & Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.-12 p.m. PT

“Samanthropology” - Empower Global founder Samantha Karlin tackles issues of global politics from the feminist perspective on “Samanthropology.” The show takes a curious look at how the status quo came to be and the forces that need to be brought about to make necessary changes. Airing : Mondays from 5-7 p.m. ET / 2-4 p.m. PT

“The Glo Show” - Media and broadcast veteran Gloria Neal will “tell it like it’s supposed to be” on “The Glo Show.” Currently the Director of Public Affairs for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and CEO of GloKnows Unlimited, a media consulting and strategy firm, Gloria has an unrivaled authenticity that will make viewers trust and believe what she has to say. Airing : Mondays & Wednesdays from 9-11 p.m. ET / 6-8 p.m. PT

“AVTV” - Aaron Villaraigosa tackles issues relevant to the LGBTQ community and politics from a pop culture perspective. Aaron previously served as the Director of Government Partnerships for Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, before he transitioned into the private sector as the Director of Governmental Affairs Consultant for software technology and clean energy companies. Airing : Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. ET / 5-7 p.m. PT

“All Black Everything” - Hosted by Sekou Cisse , a Junior at Wake Forest University double majoring in Economics and Communication, “All Black Everything” airs twice a week to showcase his fresh perspectives and his talents as a national debate champion through an effortless conversational and relatable tone. “All Black Everything” is a show for Black people by Black people, focused on the political, economic and social aspects of Black life and the wider diaspora of people of color. Airing : Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT

“Just the Facts” - Co-hosted by Khalid Jones , Wade Murphy and Blake Rutherford , “Just the Facts” is a weekly show that rounds up the week in news and commentary with special guests cultivated from the SourceStream universe. They'll dissect the week that was and preview the week ahead. Airing : Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. ET / 2-4 p.m. PT and Fridays from 3-5 p.m. ET / 12-2 p.m. PT

Starting today and ahead of its official launch, SourceStream will begin counting down the "SourceStream 50: The Fifty Most Important Races in 2020", including candidates and initiatives, on the ballot this year. Through dynamic VODs, SourceStream hosts and guests will analyze these important races, providing viewers with depth and understanding about matters pivotal this November.

In celebration of its launch and alongside its original schedule, SourceStream will feature special coverage of the Democratic National Convention—the first all virtual convention in American political history—on Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20. The service also plans to cover the Republican National Convention once details are known.

Monday, August 17 & Wednesday, August 1: DNC Special Coverage: 11 p.m. ET - 12 a.m. ET / 8-9 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 18 & Thursday, August 20: DNC Special Coverage: 9-11 p.m. ET / 6-8 p.m. PT

Network programming can be viewed live and On-Demand on www.SourceStreamLive.com and Twitch, with simulcasts on Facebook Live and YouTube. Audiences can also follow SourceStream via Twitter (@TheSourceStream) and Instagram (@SourceStreamLive).

[Editor's Note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

