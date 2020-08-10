-->
OTT TV & Video Revenues Reached $83 Billion in 2019

Global online TV episode and movie revenues reached $83 billion in 2019, climbing from $67 billion in 2018 and up by $50 billion on 2017, according to Digital TV Research. 

From the $16 billion additional OTT revenues in 2019, SVOD contributed $12 billion. SVOD’s share of OTT revenues reached 58% in 2019, up from 41% in 2015. SVOD revenues were $48 billion in 2019. 

From the 138 countries covered, the top five commanded 72% of the global revenues by 2019. OTT revenues exceeded $1 billion in 13 countries in 2019. 

"The U.S. added $8 billion in revenues in 2019 – half of the global additions, with China up by $1 billion," says Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.

The entire OTT TV and Video Databook report can be purchased for £800 from Digital TV Research

[Editor's Note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

