Zype: View from the Top 2020

2020 has already been a year of substantial opportunity and challenge for our industry. While streaming has been growing rapidly for over a decade now, in the past 6 months, it’s transitioned from a buzz word to a mission-critical necessity for many companies. The world is taking advantage of the power of streaming video and the connections it facilitates.

At Zype, we started the year as we always do, hyper-focused on our customers. Come March, hundreds of thousands of businesses were forced to close their doors, and we saw a huge influx of companies that needed to switch to video and do it quickly and seamlessly. On top of that, we saw existing customers experiencing unprecedented growth. We realized this was going to be a pivotal moment for not only our company, but a true shift in the streaming industry. This shift inspired us to double down on our mission: to connect the world’s streaming video and viewers. We extended our suite of integrations and connectors to include over 50 applications and extensions, as well as adding a self-service option for video teams to start using our video streaming infrastructure at their own pace.

Video is the most engaging, engrossing, and enduring medium of our time, and at Zype, we’re inspired by the power that video holds in connecting enterprises with their audience. We are deeply committed to building the most connected video distribution platform in the marketplace so more stories can be told to more people, in more places, than ever before.

