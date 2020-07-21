NewTek Launches Official Product Training And Certification; Online, OnDemand, 24/7

NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, today announced exclusive learning and certification opportunities through NewTek University. Available to resellers and end users alike, NewTek University courses range from operating guides to classes on selling NewTek solutions.

All learning materials are available online and on-demand, connecting users with an unparalleled learning opportunity no matter their location or time zone. New team members can be brought right up to speed in no time with new content being added to the existing library throughout the rest of 2020.

Currently available courses include:

Live Production with NewTek TriCaster® Class & Exam

NDI® and Performance Media Networking Class & Exam

Selling NewTek Technology Class & Exam

NewTek Product Automation Class

NewTek 3Play® Operation Class

“NewTek University provides our resellers and end user communities with comprehensive training available no where else in the market. Certification in using, demonstrating and selling products from the very people who make them is truly valuable,” said David Paige, senior director of Professional Services for NewTek. “We recognize the unique challenges of the way people are having to work now and our online courses and certifications are designed to ensure users remain at the forefront of our newest technology without having to leave their home.”

NewTek will continue to add more courses to the online learning area throughout 2020 and will resume in-person, onsite courses as soon as it is safe to do so.

NewTek University is also a fundamental part of the Global Channel Program that was launched in April this year. The program’s three tiers; Plus, Premier and Platinum are gained by NewTek’s valued resellers achieving levels of education and competency with NewTek University courses and certifications as well a range of other key requirements. This is a further demonstration of NewTek’s commitment to maintaining a high quality, well-trained reseller network.

Pricing and Availability

Class fees start at $895 and exams at $249. Free sample classes are avaliable. All courses are available 24/7 online on-demand. For more information visit: https://www.newtek.com/newtek-u/.

About NewTek:

NewTek is the leader in IP video technology that gives every storyteller a voice through video. Working exclusively with selected Channel Partners around the world to bring its innovative solutions to market, NewTek empowers customers to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before. NewTek products are natively IP-centric via NDI®.

Clients include: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, New York Giants, NBA Development League, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Pinsent Masons LLP, and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is part of the Vizrt Group alongside its sister brands, Vizrt and NDI. NewTek follows the single purpose of this Group; more stories, better told. www.newtek.com