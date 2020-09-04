How COVID-19 Has Made Streaming More Bi-Directional
See more clips like this on the Streaming Media YouTube channel.
Learn more about CDN traffic management at the next Content Delivery Summit!
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Peter Chave: We saw, in March, years' worth of growth happened with one month. This is because, suddenly, with everyone having to work from home, children not being able to go to school, where we would normally be concentrated in our offices on well-connected business-class services or at schools and very well connected digital environments. Now we're all logging on from home. And we're all basically coming in over our home connections and coming up through the DSLs and the CMTS systems--which, quite frankly, when we built the network, we didn't anticipate the network traffic shifting so quickly. And as you know, the internet is not just one network, it's a bunch of autonomous systems that are all connected together. And when we built the CDN, the idea of the CDN was to really solve the peering problem: the way these networks connect to each other.
Ted Stevens wasn't too far wrong when he said the internet is a series of tubes. It's a weak analogy, but there are tubes between these things. The peering point problem was, if everyone tried to get back to the same piece of content, you'd overrun that peering point connection. What happened with everyone moving to home is the peering points are okay because the CDNs are there at the edge to help serve that traffic.
Now the pinch points--the CMTS, or the DSLAM, which the ISPs are operating--suddenly have got a lot more streaming traffic, while it will juggle the connection. And we have this thing called adaptive bit rate, which we developed to try and help share out the bitrate. Suddenly, you've got an awful lot of other traffic, like Zoom calls, for example, and all this remote working and everyone logging in with VPNs.
And so a lot of that traffic is now bi-directional, whereas before, the internet, and a lot of these edge networks were really kind of asymmetrical. They were designed for big forward capacity to serve content with a relatively limited upstream for two-way conversations and for moving data back up the network.
Related Articles
Akamai's Peter Chave discusses how CDNs and major content providers like Netflix "flatten the peaks," adjusting bitrates and deploying other strategies to manage network congestion during traffic spikes.
28 Aug 2020
NVIDIA's Greg Jones and Intel's Nehal Mehta discuss managing the power requirements of edge delivery in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
26 Aug 2020
Telestream's Ken Haren discusses contemporary strategies for delivering effective QoS metrics in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
29 Jul 2020
Limelight's Neil Glazebrook and Akamai's Peter Chave discuss the current progress toward a single universal streaming container format and what it means for CDNs in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
27 Jul 2020
Steven Tripsas discusses how Zype approaches quality of service (QoS) to improve response times and to meet the expectations of different types of clients--live and VOD--in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
24 Jul 2020
Akamai's Peter Chave and Streaming Media's Tim Siglin discuss the current state of edge compute and how CDNs have adjusted to unprecedented surges in 2020 in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
20 Jul 2020
Akamai's Peter Chave explains how changes resulting from shelter-at-home restrictions changed streaming traffic patterns, flattening or shifting peaks, and explains how CDNs interpreted and adjusted for these shifts in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
17 Jul 2020
How close are we to "write once, run everywhere" in edge delivery? Limelight's Steve Miller-Jones and id3as' Dom Robinson discuss edge delivery and the challenges of integration in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
14 Jul 2020
Because upticks in video conferencing, OTT, esports, and other areas of streaming have offset (and then some) the loss of live events over the last few months, CDNs remain at full capacity, but often demand is coming from unexpected places at unexpected times, as Limelight's Neil Glazebrook and Fastly's Jim Hall discuss in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
13 Jul 2020