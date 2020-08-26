Power Consumption and Edge Delivery
See more clips like this on the Streaming Media YouTube channel.
Learn more about edge delivery at the next Content Delivery Summit!
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Greg Jones: As we think about telco and these CDNs that'll run on a telco edge, you start getting into the NEBS compliance and those types of issues. So now your power or your operating environment all start making a really interesting package that you have to pay attention to. So certainly we've seen transistor sizes and such go down. That helps with the power consumption. But the workload that sits at the edge in those small data centers that don't necessarily have the best environments--those workloads will be really valuable there. They'll have to be very highly tuned for a footprint that has to be well managed. There's not a lot of space in those racks. There's not a lot of cooling in those racks, and you're going to have to be performing even in really dire conditions.
So you can, you can take your GPU, and it can do a heavy workload. But if something goes wrong, it has to throttle down and still be able to deliver telco services. So this power environment ratio that you'll see in the edge compute nodes, whether they're on a cell tower or in a small data center, fibered into different towers. It's going to be a really interesting ratio of power and cooling--and electricity, for that matter. So I guess it's a brand new world, and I think we'll see new configurations come up over the next ten years to really address that density that will have to show up in those data centers.
Nehal Mehta: And it's all about density. Not one solution is going to win out. Different customers have different kinds of requirements, based on the kind of workload they are running. There are so many emerging use cases in edge computing that it's hard to say that one solution will fit everything. So we work very closely with service providers to identify which offerings would be best suited to their needs.
Related Articles
Telestream's Ken Haren discusses contemporary strategies for delivering effective QoS metrics in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
29 Jul 2020
Limelight's Neil Glazebrook and Akamai's Peter Chave discuss the current progress toward a single universal streaming container format and what it means for CDNs in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
27 Jul 2020
Steven Tripsas discusses how Zype approaches quality of service (QoS) to improve response times and to meet the expectations of different types of clients--live and VOD--in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
24 Jul 2020
Akamai's Peter Chave and Streaming Media's Tim Siglin discuss the current state of edge compute and how CDNs have adjusted to unprecedented surges in 2020 in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
20 Jul 2020
Akamai's Peter Chave explains how changes resulting from shelter-at-home restrictions changed streaming traffic patterns, flattening or shifting peaks, and explains how CDNs interpreted and adjusted for these shifts in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
17 Jul 2020
How close are we to "write once, run everywhere" in edge delivery? Limelight's Steve Miller-Jones and id3as' Dom Robinson discuss edge delivery and the challenges of integration in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
14 Jul 2020
Because upticks in video conferencing, OTT, esports, and other areas of streaming have offset (and then some) the loss of live events over the last few months, CDNs remain at full capacity, but often demand is coming from unexpected places at unexpected times, as Limelight's Neil Glazebrook and Fastly's Jim Hall discuss in this clip from Content Delivery Summit 2020.
13 Jul 2020