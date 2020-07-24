Where Does QoS Demand Come From?

Steven Tripsas: In terms of Zype, because the spectrum of clients is so wide and their business models are so diverse that the diversity of our clients more or less requires us to be inherently diligent about the content to which we serve, ultimately, every chunk matters. And what I tried to do is find a common denominator between all of the disparate content being delivered and effectively try to tweak where we can to make that something that all of our clients can leverage now, and just to go through quick things that I typically look for.

There are requirements around QoS for certain products. But what end point was typically delivered to adds to the complexity of what the time to first frame was, what the time to first byte was.

If you pile those all up together, every chunk matters, ultimately. So what we try to do is analysis on those chunks. Some of our VOD clients in particular are demanding about what those requirements are, and our playout project in particular, because they're SSI providers that are backended by a lot of that. We have 40-100 millisecond response time across the whole product. That's something that I'm quite proud of because we need to be able to make those latencies for the ad servers, for the providers, and in a lot of cases, we regionalize those ad providers so that the ads that are being executed for any particular web call is as close to proximity of the requester as possible.

We regionalize those, but all of that data matters. So in time we, we continuously improve, uh, the response time for all of our clients across the platform. We are not only multi-CDN, we're multicloud, so our origins also change. We run on three of the five largest CDNs in the world, and we run on two of the three largest cloud providers in the world. So we are constantly measuring egress. We are constantly measuring latency, and we're distributing content across all of the CDNs. And a lot of the times there's an inherent, known construct that live is going to behave differently than VOD. And we isolate, segregate that traffic accordingly, because the surge demand is a little bit different. So we allow our clients to not only move or change CDNs themselves, right within the platform. We allow our own platform to say, look, I want to send this traffic over here for this specific type of live stream or that specific type of content, whereas VOD is a completely differentcapturing model different policies. So we allow that as well.

