Emerging Trends in AVOD and SVOD Consumption

Watch the complete panel from Streaming Media East Connect, "Is Too Much Choice No Choice at All?" on the Streaming Media YouTube channel.

Learn more about OTT at Streaming Media West 2020.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Sherry Brennan: To the extent content continues to be so widely distributed across such a large number of services, consumers are going to continue to want access to more of them. I think money is a factor. So of course, at a lower income level, people will constrain their choices. But if you include the AVOD services in the mix, I think that people are going to be accessing as many of those as they need to find content. They want to watch.

Nobody's mentioned YouTube yet, including me. But I think young people like my son, who is 15, he would consider YouTube an AVOD service. Yesterday, we were looking for something to watch while we were having dinner, and he asked if we could turn on YouTube and watch all the episodes of a particular YouTube creator that he likes.

I said no, because I didn't want to watch that particular content. But for him, that is a naturally occurring thought. To me, it isn't. I don't think of YouTube as, as a place to go to watch what I consider to be TV, but he does. So I think that's, that's one where I don't even know how you classify that, is that one service or is that a million services? I do think we're going to start to see bundling happen with AVOD, SVOD, and other digital services. I think that is going to be something that happens and that people won't necessarily think about how many they're subscribing to, or accessing for content. They will go to an aggregator and they will start there and look for content that they care about as opposed to looking just at Netflix or Hulu, et cetera.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles