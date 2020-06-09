Enterprise Video Viewing Rose 91% in First Quarter, Says Brightcove

While the changes in consumer video consumption during the COVID-19 crisis have been well-documented, there's been precious little research published looking at how the pandemic has impacted enterprise video use. Brightcove's Q1 Global Video Index provides some welcome insights, and the numbers are nothing short of astonishing.

Overall, consumption of marketing, sales, and corporate communications content increased 91% worldwide, and viewing time in the U.S. alone was up 90% over the first quarter of 2019. Time watched was up 31% in the same time period. Perhaps even more notably, the month of March accounted for 41% of all enterprise video views for the entire quarter, and the second half of the month accounted for 23% of the quarter's total viewing. More than half of all the time spent watching enterprise video happened between March 16 and March 31.

"The pandemic has been video's evolutionary event. Whether it’s holding a company meeting or hosting an industry conference, enterprises will continue growing their need for secure, reliable video technologies to stay connected both internally and with the market and customers," says Jim O’Neill, principal analyst and author of Brightcove’s Global Video Index. "As we move through Q2, we can expect to see more use of video as well as more unique and innovative use cases as organizations across the globe continue to stay connected with their employees and customers."

Viewers have also embraced watching enterprise video on the big screen, as connected TV consumption grew by more than 200% every month of the quarter compared to Q1 2019. The time watched on smartphones was also up, showing a 72% rise in March, year-over-year.

Streaming of news content also, unsurprisingly, skyrocketed during the first 3 months of 2020. Video views of news content were up 47% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and time spent watching streaming news video was up 32%. Again, March saw the greatest increase, with 42% of all views happening that month, and 29% of the quarter's views happening in the last two weeks of March, after most nations had declared states of emergency. 28% of the quarter's views were in January, and 28% were in February.

"Streaming video news has become a go-to for people who are looking to find the latest information and discoveries on topics like the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only does streaming allow them to find the information quickly, but they can do it on their preferred viewing devices and platforms," says O’Neill. "With streaming, time and space restraints don’t exist as they do for broadcasters and publishers. Because of this, we’re seeing more consumers turn to streaming news sources to get that breaking news information they need to stay informed, and more importantly, healthy and safe."

The complete report is available for download at brightcove.com/en/video-index.

