RadioPix Visual Radio SystemsRadioPix Visual Radio Systems

Produce entertaining live productions without the need for a video operator with Broadcast Pix’s latest breakthrough in voice-automated productions, RadioPix.

New RadioPix™ systems come complete with everything your station needs to start creating dynamic visual radio content. Each system includes behavioral intelligence to automatically switch the included robotic cameras to whoever is talking, and automatically insert titles, graphics, and ads.

Simple to install, you can start streaming great pixs of your radio show in minutes, with a dedicated user interface designed for the easy setup and operation for automated video-follow-audio.

Enjoy effortless live programming without an operator. Get the most complete, reliable and affordable solution, and its compatible with radio automation software, Axia and Wheatstone consoles.

RadioPix™ lets any radio station create compelling visual programming and generate new revenue streams through an easy-to-install, user-friendly system based on proven technology, all at an affordable price. RadioPix’s behavioral intelligence automates the production process through voice-detection to ensure every show produces dynamic results. By detecting microphone activity through the Dante interface, Broadcast Pix’s visually aware macros can be triggered to change camera positions, roll clips and animations, add or remove titles and even execute sophisticated compositions.

RadioPix includes two new RoboPix PTZ cameras with 20x zoom and plug-and-play operation. Users plug them into two of the included Lenovo Tiny PC’s 5 x NIC ports using CAT 5 cables, connect to the Audio Network for automatic triggering and receiving the station output and then connect to the internet to begin streaming.

Get the most complete, reliable and affordable solution, and its compatible with radio automation software, Axia and Wheatstone consoles.

