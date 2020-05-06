More Than 90% of Self-Isolating Families Have at Least One OTT Service

Streaming services have become part of our way of life, but during the COVID-19 crisis, they've become ubiquitous, according to new research from Hub Entertainment Research that found that 94% of households where parents and children are both staying home have at least one subscription to an OTT service.

At the other end of the spectrum, 61% of households that are not self-isolating and have no kids at home have at least one streaming subscription. And overall, 78% of households, whether self-isolating or not, are using an OTT service.

According to Hub, Netflix is still the clear leader, and you'll find it in 83% of homes where both parents and children are isolating, and 67% of homes without kids. Amazon Prime Video comes in second overall, but Disney+ is almost tied with Amazon in households with both kids and parents at home. The survey also found that less than 6 months after Disney+ launched, nearly one-third of all consumers have a subscription to the family-focused SVOD service.

Consumers are also stacking more services than ever, particularly if they have children and are isolating. Households that aren't sheltering at home have, on average, 2.9 streaming services, while households sheltering at home with children have a whopping 7.5 services.

“There’s no shortage of recent studies demonstrating that consumers are watching more television as they shelter at home,” says Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub and co-author of the study. “What our study shows is exactly where they’re turning to fill their newly found viewing time—primarily to streaming services that offer a combination of exclusive originals, family-friendly titles, and older shows that can provide a bit of nostalgic solace during this unprecedented and stressful time.”

Hub surveyed 2,000 U.S. broadband consumers aged 16 to 74 who watch at least 1 hour of TV a week.

