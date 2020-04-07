Brightcove Introduces New Video Tools for the Enterprise

As more and more business is conducted via video, concerns over privacy and security are also increasing. Brightcove is responding to these concerns with two new products—a business continuity suite called Brightcove Continuum that targets highly regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, and government; and an employee engagement application called Brightcove Engage, which allows human resources teams and other managers to build branded mobile experiences and broadcast them securely to employees and other internal stakeholders.

"Video is once again profoundly changing human connections, impacting how we relate to one another, share our experiences, and view the world. We need video, now more than ever, to stay connected, which means more robust video capabilities in everyday workflows," said Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray. "Recognizing this market need, we developed a video continuity suite that is both reliable and secure for businesses to maintain regular communication with everyone who is important to their business. Brightcove Continuum brings serious video technology to help organizations thrive, which is central to our mission to help our customers and communities stay better connected through video."

Brightcove Engage features templates for quickly organizing content, analytics for monitoring engagement, and enterprise-grade security and stability, according to a press release. With so many employees working from home, Brightcove saw a need for an easy-to-use service that lets managers reach those employees wherever they are.

"Keeping employees engaged is imperative and incorporating video to elevate your internal communication strategy is easier than ever," said Charles Chu, chief technology officer, Brightcove. "65% of internal communicators plan to increase their investment in video as a digital channel. A mobile app allows employees to engage with content when and where they want to be engaged, whether it’s on a commuter train or a treadmill at the gym. Brightcove Engage is an essential solution that merges the accessibility of mobile and impact of video, while also providing critical analytical features to monitor and optimize content, as well as the top priority of security. Brightcove Engage offers all of these features as an all-in-one package, and creates an internal video-driven employee community."

It's already been deployed by several large organizations, including Wendy's restaurants.

"With over 200,000 crew members around the world, video is a crucial piece of communication to help us efficiently relay updates to the organization," said Chelci Fauss-Johnson, manager of digital media & event communications at Wendy's. "It’s always been an obstacle to reach our crew members in our restaurants; Brightcove Engage will enable us to do just that. We are excited to deploy Brightcove Engage in the coming weeks so we can deliver real-time updates and our appreciation right to our crew members’ mobile devices."

