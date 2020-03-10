StreamGear VidiMo Lets Any User Become a Video Director on Mobile

StreamGear’s VidiMo™ hardware-and-app combination lets any user become a Video Director on Mobile. Together, the VidiMo Go hardware and

VidiMo Show app turn a smartphone and HDMI video source into a full-fledged, handheld, virtual video production and transmission studio.

The easiest way to create and share engaging, high-quality, live video content, the VidiMo system enables a single operator with a smartphone

and camera to produce multi-source, television-style shows that can be streamed live, recorded or both.

While smartphone camera quality has improved in recent years, it’s still no match for the rich creative functionality of a dedicated video

or DSLR camera – such as greater optical zoom, tactile focus, iris control and depth of field. VidiMo lets users have the best of both worlds, bringing an HDMI video source into their smartphone and combining it with the phone’s camera and other sources.

Product Target Market

VidiMo offers video content creators ranging from professionals to social media enthusiasts a better way to share their vision with their audience through high-quality live productions. With VidiMo, anyone can become a social media video star or citizen journalist.

In its simplest use, VidiMo lets users capture an external HDMI video source into their iOS or Android smartphone and stream it. But VidiMo’s extensive, advanced features and fast, intuitive interface also enable producers to create visually compelling, professional-looking live shows in real time without needing to edit and upload them later.

Technical Specs

The VidiMo Go hardware’s innovative physical design forms a complete handheld production solution, acting as both an HDMI capture device and camera mounting system to position the phone for easy, touchscreen user control and program monitoring.

Capture live HDMI signals and analog audio into an iOS or Android smart phone

Two mounting configurations for professional and compact/action cameras

Interchangeable, long-life, rechargeable battery

Two-button, wired remote control triggers user-configured app functions

The VidiMo Show app provides a complete live production toolkit on the smartphone, letting the user be the director, operator and on-screen talent all at once.

Switch between six fully-customizable scene layouts that mix any combination of sources: HDMI video, phone camera (front or rear), text or graphic overlays, pre-recorded video clips, and images

Scene-independent lower-third title graphics, logos and real-time on-screen drawing

Save and recall customized show settings

Stream live to social media networks (with presets for YouTube™ Live, Facebook™ Live and Twitch™), CDNs or private streaming server; record the program mix on the smartphone

