Facebook Releases Mobile Version of Creator Studio

Facebook's Creator Studio is crucial to online video creators, marketers, and other publishers looking to manage their content and take control of their monetization opportunities. Using it just got a little easier, as today Facebook introduced a mobile version for both Android an iOS.

"The app is an evolution of and mobile complement to Creator Studio, the desktop hub dedicated to helping creators and publishers manage their content, track performance, and connect meaningfully with their audiences on Facebook," said a Facebook spokesperson. "The new experience offers the same actionable insights and meaningful engagement metrics, all from the ease of a mobile device."

The mobile version of Creator Studio features access to all the same features and tools available in the desktop version:

Rich Insights : Data and engagement metrics about how content is performing, like “1 Minute Views” and “Avg. Minutes Viewed”

: Data and engagement metrics about how content is performing, like “1 Minute Views” and “Avg. Minutes Viewed” Post-Uploading Edits and Fixes : Ability to edit video titles and descriptions, delete and expire posts, publish drafted posts and reschedule scheduled posts, enabling easy content adjustments

: Ability to edit video titles and descriptions, delete and expire posts, publish drafted posts and reschedule scheduled posts, enabling easy content adjustments Connect with Audiences: Reach fans and followers in real-time, from anywhere with the ability to read and respond to Facebook messages and comments using Inbox directly in the app

Reach fans and followers in real-time, from anywhere with the ability to read and respond to Facebook messages and comments using Inbox directly in the app Multi-Account Support: Manage multiple Pages on Facebook and toggle between them from the same app in the same session--no need to log out of one to log into another to access multiple Pages

Manage multiple Pages on Facebook and toggle between them from the same app in the same session--no need to log out of one to log into another to access multiple Pages Notifications: Immediate in-app notifications for key milestones

Creators will be able to learn more about how to get the most out of Creator Studio at Facebook Creator events across the globe throughout the rest of 2020.

