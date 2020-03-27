The Case for Event-Driven Aggregation in OTT

Learn more about OTT content aggregation at Streaming Media East.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Erik Ramberg: Maybe we should be rethinking live. All the consumer data shows that live is still a very high value. They will continue to pay for live. For years it was like, live is dead, who cares about live, blah blah blah. The reality is that consumers believe there's a unique value proposition to it. They'll pay extra for it.

But maybe we need to do it in a different way than we've done in the past. And so one way to think about this is think about live as, what is live about? It's about enjoying an event, being there when it's happening, being a part of it. Being a part of something is not just there and then, which is super important. It's getting deeper when you're there then, or it's getting ready for it, or it's having a lot of fun afterwards and remembering it.

So this is an interesting approach that I think that OTT services could really take advantage of, because it can pull in so many different disparate sources. They can use data to drive what they put in front of the consumer. They can do interesting overlays of data, and be able to allow for the fan to go deep on things. They can create other assets for them, make them continue to stay longer on that channel. Be able to drive their own view, their own way that they watch a sporting event, or something like that. The premium that someone could get for that is so high. Again, go back to consumer data--when you ask them why they like live, it's because, they say, "I've got to have Fox Sports because of Thursday night football. I need to be able to have that." They do all these other things too. It's because in their mindset, live means events.

So how can you build on that? How can you make that bigger, make it a higher value consumer, and actually be able to earn more from it and create something unique and differentiated? This is my tie-in to the previous lecture in that when we talk about live, obviously, we're going to want to have a premium quality and also a low latency experience. No one wants to watch a game, and hear the people next door cheering because the goal was scored.

So we have work to do, as an industry and as an ecosystem. But I think we've done a lot of great things, and I think we have a lot of opportunity in front of us. I think when I see the change that's happening in the SVOD industry, the growth of live in OTT, that's creating a lot of new opportunity here, and to we have take advantage of the investments from a technology standpoint. And I'm looking forward to the next 5-10 years.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles